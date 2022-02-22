WEST BEND — The city is moving forward with construction of the west side of the Downtown Riverwalk, having approved the construction contract and other purchases at a cost of $6.27 million to complete the project over the next two years.
The West Bend Common Council on Monday approved awarding the construction contract to Janke General Contractors, as well as funding for direct purchasing some of the project materials and retaining professional services related to the Riverwalk project.
The contract to Janke was for $4.56 million for the base bid, and $72,676 for three alternate bid items. The council approved the items without discussion as part of its consent agenda, as discussion was held at the Board of Public Works immediately before the Common Council met.
Parks, Recreation & Forestry Director Mike Jentsch said during the discussion that the project approved this week includes the second, third and
fourth phases of the Downtown Riverwalk west side.
“If the contractor decides they want to expedite and get things done quicker, they can,” Jentsch said.
The schedule for the project, as approved, is:
■ Phase two, construction of the Riverwalk from the Veterans Avenue bridge to the Museum of Wisconsin Art bridge, scheduled for completion by June 2023
■ Phase three, construction of the Riverwalk from the MOWA Bridge to the north end of Place of Origin Park, completion by June 2024
■ Phase four, construction of the Riverwalk from the north end of Origin of Place Park to Rivershores Drive, completion by September of this year. There is also Phase Four island, which includes improvements to the island on the west side of the dam to be completed by August.
“The idea is instead of bidding each phase separately, bid them all together. We bid in the winter months, and get it on the contractor’s schedule,” Jentsch said.
Jentsch said the base bid will include excavation and grading, installation of river wall, concrete and asphalt work, storm sewer and drainage, landscaping, lighting and a number of other tasks. He said also that the project will include construction of an underpass for those on the Downtown Riverwalk to cross beneath Washington Street.
The alternate bids included replacing fencing along the Washington Street bridge to match other fencing around downtown, installing a handicap-accessible railing at the kayak launch and lighting work around Washington Street.
Janke was the low bid of the two the city received; the other was for $6.1 million, including alternates from the firm Zignego Company.
Funding for the project will come from a variety of sources, according to Jentsch, including several grants, tax incremental finance district funds, donations, American Rescue Plan Act monies, impact fees, a We Energies grant and funding through the Business Improvement District. He said the city has also applied for a $2.65 million
Neighborhood Investment Grant, which they expect to hear the response to this week. If that grant is awarded, it would decrease the amount of funding from the ARPA, tax incremental districts and impact fees.
“We definitely have a wide variety of revenue sources for this project,” Jentsch said.
At the same meeting, the Common Council approved $161,762.50 in donations to the Regner Park Beach House renovation project. Some of the larger donation included in the list were from the West Bend Community Foundation, including $38,000 from the Doug and Sharon Ziegler Fund and $20,500 from the Clifford A. and Elizabeth M. Nelson Fund; $50,000 from a T-Mobile Hometown Grant; and $21,712.50 from the Regner Rejuvenation Group.
The Common Council also approved a $1,200 donation from Spotlight Productions Community Theatre to the Recreation Center-library basement renovation, and a $150 donation for the Riverside Park Disc Golf Course from the West Bend Disc Golf Club.