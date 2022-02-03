WEST BEND — When the Common Council meets next week, a compensation study of city staff positions will be on the agenda.
The council will meet Monday at 6 p.m., in the Council Chambers at City Hall at 1115 S. Main St. On the agenda, under items for consideration, is “discussion and action on implementing the compensation plan recommended by McGrath Consulting.”
The compensation study has been discussed and underway for some months now in West Bend. The final report from that study is in the Common Council’s meeting packet for next week, which can be viewed online at https://bit.ly/3HjFPXg. According to the McGrath consulting report, many of the city’s job positions are being paid in ranges below comparable market value.
Data in the study’s market analysis, comparing West Bend’s job positions and pay ranges to comparable municipal organizations, showed 91 percent of West Bend’s benchmarked job titles have a minimum pay below the “acceptable range” for market minimum. For midpoint salary, 71 percent of positions were below the market range; for maximum salary point, 73 percent of positions capped out below the market range for maximum pay.
“It would appear the majority of the City’s minimum hiring salaries are no longer adequate against the average market, meaning significant adjustment to the ranges will be required. Because the City has not adjusted salary ranges since 2013, these findings are not surprising, and validates the City’s practice to start positions at a rate higher than the listed Minimum,” according to the report.
Further analysis in the report did note that the stated ranges being below market does not dictate that all people in those positions are below market pay rates; the study stated that 38 percent of incumbent employees of the city included in the analysis were at or above average market rate.
The study set forth recommendations for new pay grades and ranges for most of the city’s employees, with a few exceptions. It also recommended both new hire wages and current employees’ wages be adjusted to match the new ranges.
“For purposes of implementation, any employee that falls below the new Minimum Rate is recommended to be moved to the new Minimum Rate for that pay grade, with a minimum adjustment of at least 3 percent. Employees who are already in the range of their new pay grade are recommended to receive a 3-percent adjustment for 2022,” according to the study.
The McGrath report stated the implementation of the new compensation plan they recommended would cost $559,000 in wages for 2022, including the wage adjustments for current employees and costs for increases to currently vacant budgeted positions.