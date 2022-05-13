WEST BEND — The West Bend Common Council will vote on whether to repeal and recreate several sections of city ordinances relating to operation and storage guidelines for electric scooters, bicycles, in-line skates and play vehicles on Monday. The council will meet at 6:30 p.m. in the Council Chambers, 1115 South Main Street.
According to meeting documents, “the City of West Bend has determined it to be necessary for the health and safety of our residents and visitors to regulate the operation and storage of electric scooters, bicycles, in-line skates and play vehicles in the city limits.”
Under the regulations, those with an electric scooter must yield the right-of-way to pedestrians and park in a way that does not obstruct pedestrians.
The regulations also impose speed limits in certain areas. In the Downtown West Bend Business Improvement District (BID) and the Historic Barton Business District, operators must abide by a speed limit of no more than 10 miles per hour. Operators using a sidewalk, recreational trail or bikeway must follow a 15-mile-perhour speed limit and operators using a roadway must abide by a 25-mile-per-hour speed limit.
When parking, the scooters must be parked in an upright position and cannot obstruct any building or business, and cannot be parked between a sidewalk or curb where the area is less than 3 feet wide. Scooters may be parked in a bicycle rack where possible without impeding the flow of pedestrian traffic.
Bicycles must be registered. They can be operated on sidewalks, except for those in the Downtown West Bend BID or this Historic Barton Business District.
Those operating in-line skates and play vehicles must give pedestrians the right-of-way. They are also not allowed in the Downtown West Bend BID or Historic Barton Business District, as well as some portions of Barton Avenue or any parking lot owned by the city.