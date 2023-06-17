WEST BEND — Below is the schedule for West Bend Community Television for June 19-25. It can be found on Spectrum Cable 987 or at cloud.castus.tv/vod/west-bend.
June 19
1 p.m. — Peace UCC Church Service
2:57 p.m. — Rewind: Your Week in Review
5:30 p.m. — School Board *Live on ch. 986 & Streaming*
6:25 p.m. — Common Council
June 20
8:15 a.m. — BID Board
1 p.m. — Pilgrim Lutheran Church Service
2:30 p.m. — Sidewalk Entertainment
3 p.m. — West Bend West Graduation 2023
6 p.m. — Plan Commission
June 21
1 p.m. — St. John’s Lutheran Church Service
2:30 p.m. — Newsmakers
4 p.m. — West Bend East Graduation 2023
6 pm — Holy Angels Church Service
June 22
11 a.m. — Cathy Neptune’s Kitchen
1 p.m. — First Baptist Church Service
3 p.m. - Paltrocast
3:30 pm — Candlepins 4 Cancer Bowling Series
6:30 pm - Parks, Recreation & Forestry Commission
June 23
10 a.m. — Smart Movie Show
11 a.m. — Plan Commission
1 p.m. — Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Service
2 p.m. — Library Board
3 p.m. — West Bend School Board
10 p.m. — Creature Features w/ Al Omega
June 24
8:15 a.m. — Cartoon Starcade
10 p.m. — Crowhaven’s Creature Features
June 25
8 a.m. — Church Block (until 3 p.m.)
3 p.m. — Sunday Matinee Movie