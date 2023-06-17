WEST BEND — Below is the schedule for West Bend Community Television for June 19-25. It can be found on Spectrum Cable 987 or at cloud.castus.tv/vod/west-bend.

June 19

1 p.m. — Peace UCC Church Service

2:57 p.m. — Rewind: Your Week in Review

5:30 p.m. — School Board *Live on ch. 986 & Streaming*

6:25 p.m. — Common Council

June 20

8:15 a.m. — BID Board

1 p.m. — Pilgrim Lutheran Church Service

2:30 p.m. — Sidewalk Entertainment

3 p.m. — West Bend West Graduation 2023

6 p.m. — Plan Commission

June 21

1 p.m. — St. John’s Lutheran Church Service

2:30 p.m. — Newsmakers

4 p.m. — West Bend East Graduation 2023

6 pm — Holy Angels Church Service

June 22

11 a.m. — Cathy Neptune’s Kitchen

1 p.m. — First Baptist Church Service

3 p.m. - Paltrocast

3:30 pm — Candlepins 4 Cancer Bowling Series

6:30 pm - Parks, Recreation & Forestry Commission

June 23

10 a.m. — Smart Movie Show

11 a.m. — Plan Commission

1 p.m. — Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Service

2 p.m. — Library Board

3 p.m. — West Bend School Board

10 p.m. — Creature Features w/ Al Omega

June 24

8:15 a.m. — Cartoon Starcade

10 p.m. — Crowhaven’s Creature Features

June 25

8 a.m. — Church Block (until 3 p.m.)

3 p.m. — Sunday Matinee Movie

