WEST BEND — Below is the schedule for West Bend Community Television for June
26-July 2. It can be found on Spectrum Cable 987 or at cloud.castus.tv/vod/west-bend.
|
|
Get daily updates from the Daily News sent directly to your email inbox.
|
June 26
1 p.m. — Peace UCC Church Service
2:57 p.m. — Rewind: Your Week in Review
6:25 p.m. — Common Council *Live*
June 27
8:15 a.m. — BID Board
1 p.m. — Pilgrim Lutheran Church Service
2:30 p.m. — Sidewalk Entertainment 6 p.m. — Plan Commission
June 28
1 p.m. — St. John’s Lutheran Church Service
2:30 p.m. — Newsmakers
6 p.m. — Holy Angels Church Service
June 29
11 a.m. — Cathy Neptune’s Kitchen
1 p.m. — First Baptist Church Service
3 p.m. — Paltrocast
3:30 p.m. — Candlepins 4 Cancer Bowling Series
6:30 p.m. — Parks, Recreation & Forestry Commission *Live
June 30
10 a.m. — Smart Movie Show
11 a.m. — Plan Commission 1 p.m. — Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Service
2 p.m. — Library Board
3 p.m. — West Bend School Board
10 p.m. — Creature Features w/ Al Omega
July 1
8:15 a.m. — Cartoon Starcade 10 p.m. — Crowhaven’s Creature Features
July 2
8 a.m. — Church Block (until 3 p.m.)
3 p.m. — Sunday Matinee Movie
WEST BEND — Below is the schedule for West Bend Community Television for June
26-July 2. It can be found on Spectrum Cable 987 or at cloud.castus.tv/vod/west-bend.
June 26
1 p.m. — Peace UCC Church Service
2:57 p.m. — Rewind: Your Week in Review
6:25 p.m. — Common Council *Live*
June 27
8:15 a.m. — BID Board
1 p.m. — Pilgrim Lutheran Church Service
2:30 p.m. — Sidewalk Entertainment 6 p.m. — Plan Commission
June 28
1 p.m. — St. John’s Lutheran Church Service
2:30 p.m. — Newsmakers
6 p.m. — Holy Angels Church Service
June 29
11 a.m. — Cathy Neptune’s Kitchen
1 p.m. — First Baptist Church Service
3 p.m. — Paltrocast
3:30 p.m. — Candlepins 4 Cancer Bowling Series
6:30 p.m. — Parks, Recreation & Forestry Commission *Live
June 30
10 a.m. — Smart Movie Show
11 a.m. — Plan Commission
1 p.m. — Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Service
2 p.m. — Library Board
3 p.m. — West Bend School Board
10 p.m. — Creature Features w/ Al Omega
July 1
8:15 a.m. — Cartoon Starcade
10 p.m. — Crowhaven’s Creature Features
July 2
8 a.m. — Church Block (until 3 p.m.)
3 p.m. — Sunday Matinee Movie