WEST BEND — Below is the schedule for West Bend Community Television for June

26-July 2. It can be found on Spectrum Cable 987 or at cloud.castus.tv/vod/west-bend.

June 26

1 p.m. — Peace UCC Church Service

2:57 p.m. — Rewind: Your Week in Review

6:25 p.m. — Common Council *Live*

June 27

8:15 a.m. — BID Board

1 p.m. — Pilgrim Lutheran Church Service

2:30 p.m. — Sidewalk Entertainment 6 p.m. — Plan Commission

June 28

1 p.m. — St. John’s Lutheran Church Service

2:30 p.m. — Newsmakers

6 p.m. — Holy Angels Church Service

June 29

11 a.m. — Cathy Neptune’s Kitchen

1 p.m. — First Baptist Church Service

3 p.m. — Paltrocast

3:30 p.m. — Candlepins 4 Cancer Bowling Series

6:30 p.m. — Parks, Recreation & Forestry Commission *Live

June 30

10 a.m. — Smart Movie Show

11 a.m. — Plan Commission

1 p.m. — Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Service

2 p.m. — Library Board

3 p.m. — West Bend School Board

10 p.m. — Creature Features w/ Al Omega

July 1

8:15 a.m. — Cartoon Starcade

10 p.m. — Crowhaven’s Creature Features

July 2

8 a.m. — Church Block (until 3 p.m.)

3 p.m. — Sunday Matinee Movie