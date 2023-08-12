WEST BEND — Below is the Aug. 14-20 schedule for West Bend Community Television. It can be found on Spectrum Cable 987, online at cloud. castus.tv /vod/west-bend or by downloading the “West Bend Community TV” app from the Roku store on your Roku device or TV.

Aug. 14

Get daily updates from the Daily News sent directly to your email inbox.

1 p.m. — Peace UCC Church Service

2:57 p.m. — Rewind: Your Week in Review

5:30 p.m. — School Board *LIVE on ch

986 & streaming*

6:25 p.m. — Common Council

Aug. 15

8:15 a.m. — BID Board

1 p.m. — Pilgrim Lutheran Church Service

2:30 p.m. — Sidewalk Entertainment

6 p.m. — Plan Commission

8 p.m. — 2023 Summer Dance Recital

Aug. 16

1 p.m. — St. John’s Lutheran Church Service

2:30 p.m. — Newsmakers

6 p.m. — Holy Angels Church Service

7 p.m. — 2023 Summer Theater Performance

Aug. 17

11 a.m. — Cathy Neptune’s Kitchen

1 p.m. — First Baptist Church Service

3 p.m. — Paltrocast

3:30 p.m. — Candlepins 4 Cancer Bowling Series

6:30 p.m. — Parks, Recreation & Forestry Commission

Aug. 18

10 a.m.– Smart Movie Show

11 a.m. — Plan Commission

1 p.m. — Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Service

2 p.m. — Library Board

3 p.m. — West Bend School Board

7 p.m. — WBHS Football: West Bend East Suns vs. Waterford Wolverines *LIVE*

10 p.m. — Creature Features w/ Al Omega

Aug. 19

8:15 a.m. — Cartoon Starcade

10 p.m. — Crowhaven’s Creature Features

Aug. 20

8 a.m. — Church Block (until 3 p.m.)

3 p.m. — Sunday Matinee Movie

Recommended for you