WEST BEND — Below is the schedule for West Bend Community Television for June 5-11. It can be watched on Spectrum Cable 987 or through a livestream at cloud.castus.tv/vod/westbend.

June 5

Get daily updates from the Daily News sent directly to your email inbox.

10 a.m. – 2023 Memorial Day Service

11 a.m. – 2023 Memorial Day Parade

1 p.m. – Peace UCC Church Service

2:57 p.m. – Rewind: Your Week in Review

5:30 p.m. – West Bend School Board *Live on ch. 986 & streaming*

June 6

8:15 a.m. – BID Board *Live*

1 p.m. – Pilgrim Lutheran Church Service

2:30 p.m. – Sidewalk Entertainment

6 p.m. - Plan Commission *Live*

June 7

1 p.m. – St. John’s Lutheran Church Service

2:30 p.m. – Newsmakers

6 p.m. – Holy Angels Church Service

June 8

11 a.m. – Cathy Neptune’s Kitchen

1 p.m. – First Baptist Church Service

3 p.m. - Paltrocast

3:30 p.m. – Candlepins 4 Cancer Bowling Series

6:30 p.m. - Parks, Recreation & Forestry Commission

June 9

10 a.m. – Smart Movie Show

11 a.m. – Plan Commission 1 p.m. – Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Service

2 p.m. – Library Board

3 p.m. – West Bend School Board

10 p.m. – Creature Features w/ Al Omega

June 10

8:15 a.m. – Cartoon Starcade 10 p.m. – Crowhaven’s Creature Features

June 11

6 a.m. – Church Block (until 1 p.m.)

1 p.m. – West Bend West Graduation *Live*

4:30 p.m. – West Bend East Graduation *Live*

Recommended for you