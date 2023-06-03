WEST BEND — Below is the schedule for West Bend Community Television for June 5-11. It can be watched on Spectrum Cable 987 or through a livestream at cloud.castus.tv/vod/westbend.
June 5
10 a.m. – 2023 Memorial Day Service
11 a.m. – 2023 Memorial Day Parade
1 p.m. – Peace UCC Church Service
2:57 p.m. – Rewind: Your Week in Review
5:30 p.m. – West Bend School Board *Live on ch. 986 & streaming*
June 6
8:15 a.m. – BID Board *Live*
1 p.m. – Pilgrim Lutheran Church Service
2:30 p.m. – Sidewalk Entertainment
6 p.m. - Plan Commission *Live*
June 7
1 p.m. – St. John’s Lutheran Church Service
2:30 p.m. – Newsmakers
6 p.m. – Holy Angels Church Service
June 8
11 a.m. – Cathy Neptune’s Kitchen
1 p.m. – First Baptist Church Service
3 p.m. - Paltrocast
3:30 p.m. – Candlepins 4 Cancer Bowling Series
6:30 p.m. - Parks, Recreation & Forestry Commission
June 9
10 a.m. – Smart Movie Show
11 a.m. – Plan Commission 1 p.m. – Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Service
2 p.m. – Library Board
3 p.m. – West Bend School Board
10 p.m. – Creature Features w/ Al Omega
June 10
8:15 a.m. – Cartoon Starcade 10 p.m. – Crowhaven’s Creature Features
June 11
6 a.m. – Church Block (until 1 p.m.)
1 p.m. – West Bend West Graduation *Live*
4:30 p.m. – West Bend East Graduation *Live*