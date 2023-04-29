WEST BEND — Below is the schedule for West Bend Community Television for May 1-7. It can be watched on Spectrum Cable
987 or through a livestream at cloud.castus.tv/vod/westbend.
May 1
10 a.m. — Library Showcase: Pain Relief is Only One Call Away
1 p.m. — Peace UCC Church Service
6:25 p.m. — Common Council *Live*
May 2
8:15 a.m. — BID Board
1 p.m. — Pilgrim Lutheran Church Service
2:30 p.m. — Sidewalk Entertainment 3 p.m. — Festival of the Arts Awards Ceremony
6 p.m. — Plan Commission *Live*
8 p.m. — Dolphins 2023 Show
May 3
1 p.m. — St. John’s Lutheran Church Service
2:30 p.m. — Newsmakers
4 p.m. — Roots & Branches: Creating Perennial Plant Communities 6 p.m. — Holy Angels Church Service
7:30 p.m. — Softball: West Bend East v West Bend West (May 2)
May 4
11 a.m. — Cathy Neptune’s Kitchen
1 p.m. — First Baptist Church Service
3 p.m. — Paltrocast
3:30 p.m. — Candlepins 4 Cancer Bowling Series
6:30 p.m. — Parks, Recreation & Forestry Commission
8 p.m. — Baseball: West Bend West v Grafton (April 28)
May 5
10 a.m. — Smart Movie Show
11 a.m. — Plan Commission
1 p.m. — Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Service
2 p.m. — Library Board
3 p.m. — West Bend School Board
6:30 p.m. — Rewind
10 p.m. — Creature Features w/ Al Omega
May 6
8:15 a.m. — Cartoon Starcade
8 p.m. — Saturday Fright Special 10 p.m. — Crowhaven’s Creature Features
May 7
8 a.m. — Church Block (until 3 p.m.)
3 p.m. — Sunday Matinee Double Feature