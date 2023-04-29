WEST BEND — Below is the schedule for West Bend Community Television for May 1-7. It can be watched on Spectrum Cable

987 or through a livestream at cloud.castus.tv/vod/westbend.

Stay up-to-date on all the latest Washington County news with a subscription: Click here

May 1

10 a.m. — Library Showcase: Pain Relief is Only One Call Away

1 p.m. — Peace UCC Church Service

6:25 p.m. — Common Council *Live*

May 2

8:15 a.m. — BID Board

1 p.m. — Pilgrim Lutheran Church Service

2:30 p.m. — Sidewalk Entertainment 3 p.m. — Festival of the Arts Awards Ceremony

6 p.m. — Plan Commission *Live*

8 p.m. — Dolphins 2023 Show

May 3

1 p.m. — St. John’s Lutheran Church Service

2:30 p.m. — Newsmakers

4 p.m. — Roots & Branches: Creating Perennial Plant Communities 6 p.m. — Holy Angels Church Service

7:30 p.m. — Softball: West Bend East v West Bend West (May 2)

May 4

11 a.m. — Cathy Neptune’s Kitchen

1 p.m. — First Baptist Church Service

3 p.m. — Paltrocast

3:30 p.m. — Candlepins 4 Cancer Bowling Series

6:30 p.m. — Parks, Recreation & Forestry Commission

8 p.m. — Baseball: West Bend West v Grafton (April 28)

May 5

10 a.m. — Smart Movie Show

11 a.m. — Plan Commission

1 p.m. — Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Service

2 p.m. — Library Board

3 p.m. — West Bend School Board

6:30 p.m. — Rewind

10 p.m. — Creature Features w/ Al Omega

May 6

8:15 a.m. — Cartoon Starcade

8 p.m. — Saturday Fright Special 10 p.m. — Crowhaven’s Creature Features

May 7

8 a.m. — Church Block (until 3 p.m.)

3 p.m. — Sunday Matinee Double Feature

Get daily updates from the Daily News sent directly to your email inbox.: Click here to subscribe

Recommended for you