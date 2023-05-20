WEST BEND — Below is the schedule for West Bend Community Television for May 22-28. It can be watched on Spectrum Cable 987 or through a livestream at cloud.castus. tv/vod/westbend.
May 22
1 p.m. — Peace UCC Church Service 3:30 p.m. — 2023 West Bend High Schools Scholarship Ceremony
5:30 p.m. — School Board *Live on ch. 986 & streaming*
6:25 p.m. — Common Council
May 23
8:15 a.m. — BID Board
1 p.m. — Pilgrim Lutheran Church Service
2:30 p.m. — Sidewalk Entertainment 3:30 p.m. — 2023 Spring Dance Recital
6 p.m. — Plan Commission
7 p.m. — 2023 Dolphins Performance
8:40 p.m. — West Bend West Softball vs. Wauwatosa East (May 19)
May 24
1 p.m. — St. John’s Lutheran Church Service
2:30 p.m. — Newsmakers
4 p.m. — West Bend High School Soccer (May 4)
6 p.m. — Holy Angels Church Service 7 p.m. — West Bend East vs. West Bend West (May 5)
May 25
11 a.m. — Cathy Neptune’s Kitchen
1 p.m. — First Baptist Church Service 3 p.m. — Paltrocast
3:30 p.m. — Candlepins 4 Cancer Bowling Series
6:30 p.m. — Parks, Recreation & Forestry Commission
7:30 p.m. — West Bend East vs. Cedarburg (May 12)
May 26
10 a.m. — Smart Movie Show
11 a.m. — Plan Commission
1 p.m. — Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Service
2 p.m. — Library Board
3 p.m. — West Bend School Board
6:30 p.m. — Rewind
10 p.m. — Creature Features w/ Al Omega
May 27
8:15 a.m. — Cartoon Starcade
8 p.m. — Saturday Fright Special
10 p.m. — Crowhaven’s Creature Features
May 28
8 a.m. — Church Block (until 3 p.m.)
3 p.m. — Sunday Matinee Double Feature