WEST BEND — Below is the schedule for West Bend Community Television for May 22-28. It can be watched on Spectrum Cable 987 or through a livestream at cloud.castus. tv/vod/westbend.

May 22

1 p.m. — Peace UCC Church Service 3:30 p.m. — 2023 West Bend High Schools Scholarship Ceremony

5:30 p.m. — School Board *Live on ch. 986 & streaming*

6:25 p.m. — Common Council

May 23

8:15 a.m. — BID Board

1 p.m. — Pilgrim Lutheran Church Service

2:30 p.m. — Sidewalk Entertainment 3:30 p.m. — 2023 Spring Dance Recital

6 p.m. — Plan Commission

7 p.m. — 2023 Dolphins Performance

8:40 p.m. — West Bend West Softball vs. Wauwatosa East (May 19)

 

May 24

1 p.m. — St. John’s Lutheran Church Service

2:30 p.m. — Newsmakers

4 p.m. — West Bend High School Soccer (May 4)

6 p.m. — Holy Angels Church Service 7 p.m. — West Bend East vs. West Bend West (May 5)

May 25

11 a.m. — Cathy Neptune’s Kitchen

1 p.m. — First Baptist Church Service 3 p.m. — Paltrocast

3:30 p.m. — Candlepins 4 Cancer Bowling Series

6:30 p.m. — Parks, Recreation & Forestry Commission

7:30 p.m. — West Bend East vs. Cedarburg (May 12)

May 26

10 a.m. — Smart Movie Show

11 a.m. — Plan Commission

1 p.m. — Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Service

2 p.m. — Library Board

3 p.m. — West Bend School Board

6:30 p.m. — Rewind

10 p.m. — Creature Features w/ Al Omega

May 27

8:15 a.m. — Cartoon Starcade

8 p.m. — Saturday Fright Special

10 p.m. — Crowhaven’s Creature Features

May 28

8 a.m. — Church Block (until 3 p.m.)

3 p.m. — Sunday Matinee Double Feature

