May 29

10 a.m. — 2022 Memorial Day Service

11 a.m. — 2002 Memorial Day Parade

12 p.m. — 2023 Law Enforcement Memorial Service

1 p.m. — Peace UCC Church Service

2:57 p.m. — Rewind: Your Week in Review

8 p.m. — Midnight Piper Ceremony

8:40 p.m. — West Bend High School Veterans Tribute Film

May 30

8:15 a.m. — BID Board

1 p.m. — Pilgrim Lutheran Church Service

2:30 p.m. — Sidewalk Entertainment

3:30 p.m. — 2023 Spring Dance Recital

6 p.m. — Plan Commission

May 31

1 p.m. — St. John’s Lutheran Church Service

2:30 p.m. — Newsmakers

6 p.m. — Holy Angels Church Service

June 1

11 a.m. — Cathy Neptune’s Kitchen

1 p.m. — First Baptist Church Service

3 p.m. — Paltrocast

3:30 p.m. — Candlepins 4 Cancer Bowling Series

6:30 p.m. — Parks, Recreation & Forestry Commission

June 2

10 a.m. — Smart Movie Show

11 a.m. — Plan Commission

1 p.m. — Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Service

2 p.m. — Library Board

3 p.m. — West Bend School Board

7:05 p.m. — West Bend Soccer vs. Port Washington (May 25)

10 p.m. — Creature Features w/ Al Omega

June 3

8:15 a.m. — Cartoon Starcade

10 p.m. — Crowhaven’s Creature Features

June 4

8 a.m. — Church Block (until 3 p.m.)

3 p.m. – Sunday Matinee Double Feature

