WEST BEND — Below is the schedule for West Bend Community Television for May 8-14. It can be watched on Spectrum Cable 987 or through a livestream at cloud.castus.tv/vod/westbend.

May 8

1 p.m. – Peace UCC Church Service 5:30 p.m. – School Board *Live on ch 986 & streaming*

6:25 p.m. – Common Council

May 9

8:15 a.m. – BID Board

1 p.m. – Pilgrim Lutheran Church Service

2:30 p.m. – Sidewalk Entertainment 6 p.m. — Plan Commission

May 10

1 p.m. – St. John’s Lutheran Church Service

2:30 p.m. – Newsmakers

4 p.m. – Roots & Branches: Creating Perennial Plant Communities

6 p.m. – Holy Angels Church Service

May 11

11 a.m. – Cathy Neptune’s Kitchen

1 p.m. – First Baptist Church Service 3 p.m. — Paltrocast

3:30 p.m. – Candlepins 4 Cancer Bowling Series

6:30 p.m. — Parks, Recreation & Forestry Commission

May 12

10 a.m. – Smart Movie Show

11 a.m. – Plan Commission

1 p.m. – Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Service

2 p.m. – Library Board

3 p.m. – West Bend School Board

6:30 p.m. – Rewind

10 p.m. – Creature Features w/ Al Omega

May 13

8:15 a.m. – Cartoon Starcade

8 p.m. – Saturday Fright Special

10 p.m. – Crowhaven’s Creature Features

May 14

8 a.m. – Church Block (until 3 p.m.)

3 p.m. – Sunday Matinee Double Feature

