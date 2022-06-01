WEST BEND — West Bend’s Joe and Edna Zadra celebrated a major milestone on May 24, their 75th wedding anniversary. But it was a surprise twist from their family that made it a truly special occasion.
This isn’t the first major life milestone the high school sweethearts are celebrating this year either. Edna turned 100 years old in February. Joe turns 100 in July.
According to Nolan Zadra, his parents were honored for their anniversary, birthdays and Joe being a World War II veteran by The Radio Rosies on May 14 during their performance at the Cedarburg Performing Arts Center. The Radio Rosies sang “I’ll Be With You in Apple Blossom Time” by The Andrews Sisters for them during the performance.
The couple also went out to dinner by themselves on May 24 this year to celebrate their 75th anniversary. But unknown to Joe and Edna, they had one more celebration to cap off their second diamond anniversary.
“They were to come over to Madison this past Friday to attend their granddaughter’s graduation,” said Nolan. “My mother had talked about having a dinner with the kids, my sister came in from Kansas, and we said why don’t we do it in Madison in the afternoon and we’ll get a restaurant.”
Seventy-five years earlier, Joe and Edna eloped in Madison.
Joe had returned from World War II, where he fought in the Battle of the Bulge in the Ardennes and liberated a prisoner of war camp in Limburg, Germany. Joe moved to Madison and studied at UW-Madison.
Edna had been working for a railroad company during the war in Chicago, but moved up to Madison when Joe returned and started to work for a dairy company.
“[Edna] said ‘well, there’s 23,000 GIs on this campus. You better get going.’
Then, one Saturday she came in and said ‘we’re getting married today,’” said Nolan. “She’ll debate that, but my father said in front of everybody on her 100th [birthday] ‘she said we’re getting married today.’” The couple was married in the morning, went to the Park Hotel for their wedding dinner and made a stop at Cave of the Mounds before heading to the Quad Cities for their honeymoon, according to Nolan.
Because Joe and Edna had eloped, Nolan and his sibling thought it would be a nice surprise to plan a renewal of vows to give their parents the wedding ceremony they didn’t get in 1947.
“Little did they know, they were driven over to Madison and as they got out of the car they were presented with a boutonnière and a corsage, one for my dad and the corsage for my mother, and they were totally puzzled,” said Nolan.
Nolan and his siblings walked with their parents to a corner outside the Madison Municipal Building where American Legion Chaplain A. J. Feucht was waiting for them.
The ceremony was short and to the point, but ended the same way as when Edna and Joe eloped in 1947, with them both saying “I do.”
After the ceremony the family all went to the Park Hotel once again for a celebratory meal, cake and champagne, just as Edna and Joe did years before.
“I think as my sister said, Mom so enjoyed it. That is, that’s what’s so meaningful to us as children, that it was special to them,” said Nolan. “Just like when The Radio Rosies sang ‘I’ll Be With You in Apple Blossom Time.’ We were sitting behind them and I could see their reaction. It just means a lot.”