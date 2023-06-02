WEST BEND — Feeling ducky yet?
Ducks are now available for purchase and decoration ahead of the West Bend Early Risers Kiwanis' 36th annual Duck Derby, to be held July 4 in West Bend's Regner Park after the Independence Day Parade in the city.
Derby ducks are now available for purchase for $10 at Dairy Queen on West Bend's south side, 1279 S. Main St., Soup Korner in Barton, 1803 N. Main St., and Auto Safety Center on the west side, 3700 W. Washington St., according to the group's Facebook page.
There will be prizes for fastest and best decorated ducks on derby day, according to an event flier.
The theme for this year's derby is “Star Struck Duck,” and participants are encouraged to decorate their duck using their favorite movie character or theme.
The West Bend Kiwanis expect hundreds of people to attend this year's duck derby, according to the event website.
“It gets bigger and better every year,” said Early Risers Kiwanis member and former West Bend mayor Christophe Jenkins. “It has truly become a West Bend tradition along with the parade and July 4th fireworks.”
The event is one of West Bend Kiwanis' largest fundraisers, according to Jenkins, and all proceeds go to support local community activities and charitable causes chosen by the organization. For more information, visit westbendkiwanis.org/ducks.