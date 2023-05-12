MADISON – Four students from West Bend East and West high schools won the third annual Wisconsin Civics Games Friday at the state Capitol in Madison, presented by the Wisconsin Newspaper Association Foundation.
The winning team, advised by social studies teacher Mark Drake, included Owen Damkot (captain), Danny Zolp, Abby Lockrem and Myah Latour. Each will be awarded a $2,000 scholarships to a Wisconsin college or university of their choice.
They were one of two teams West Bend East and West to reach the finals.
Also representing West Bend East and West High Schools, and advised by Mark Drake, were Ethan Tackett (captain), Grace Mueller, Isabella Pescador and Tyler Roney.
They were among 62 students from 13 schools at the competition, the WNA said in a release Friday night. They advanced from a field of 166 during regional contests held virtually last month.
Waunakee High School took second place and River Falls High School took third place.
Gov. Tony Evers told the competitors, “I hope through this experience you gain an immense, immense knowledge about government and the importance of civic engagement.”
Attorney General Josh Kaul urged students to keep up their civic participation.
“And by being part of (the Wisconsin Civics Games), you are building a toolbox of skills that you can use to be engaged in our process in the future. My hope is that you will view these Games and the finals not as a finish line of the competition, but as the start of a long lifetime of engagement in civics and public service.”
The WNA Foundation began the Wisconsin Civics Games in 2018 to encourage civic participation after data revealed municipalities statewide were having trouble filling local elected positions in their communities.