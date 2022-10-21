WEST BEND — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office announced on Friday that they arrested a 45-year-old West Bend man, who is currently on parole for two felonies (1st degree reckless homicide and 1st degree reckless endangering safety offenses from 1999 and 2000), for allegedly driving while intoxicated and being in possession of a firearm Thursday night.
According to a post on the sheriff’s office Facebook page, their dispatch center received multiple 911 calls about a man driving erratically on U.S. Highway 45 near Pleasant Valley Road.
A deputy was able to stop the vehicle near West Washington Street and Wildwood Road in West Bend. According to the post, the deputy noticed signs of impairment once he made contact with the driver.
Before putting the driver through a field sobriety test, the deputy patted him down and also found a loaded 9mm handgun in the driver’s waistband, according to the post.
“The driver failed field sobriety testing and then he was taken to jail after refusing further testing,” said the post.
Multiple charges were filled against the West Bend man for OWI, armed while intoxicated, carrying a concealed weapon and felon in possession of a firearm, according to the post.
