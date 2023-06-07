WEST BEND — The West Bend Community Memorial Library announces June programming at the library for kids, teens and adults.
Youth programs
There will story times for kids each week, with a preschool storytime at 10 a.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesdays in the Story Room and a baby and toddler storytime each Wednesday at 9:15 a.m. in the Story Room.
Storytime themes for each week include Ice Cream (this week’s theme), Goat Storytime featuring Honey Down Farms on June 13 and 14, Octopuses on June 20 and 21, Beaches on June 27 and Popcorn featuring Laughing Mountain Popcorn on June 28.
“Come to storytime [on June 28] to learn about popcorn, caramel corn, and how it’s made! Stephen from Laughing Mountain Gourmet Popcorn, right here in West Bend, will be our special guest at storytime today and talk about his job making popcorn,” said the release. “We’re even having a special popcorn mix made for our Summer Reading theme, ‘Dive into a good book!’ Come and get a taste of our creation!”
Teen programs
The library announced two teen programs for June.
According to the release, there will be a Dungeons & Dragons campaign, an ongoing adventure that will meet monthly, starting on Thursday at 6 p.m. Email deichinger@westbendlibrary.org to register for the program.
On June 14, there will be Family Trivia, which will focus on Best Sellers this month, at 6:30 p.m. Registration is required for Family Trivia, and you can either visit the front desk or email Amber at aderuyter@westbendlibrary.org to register for the program.
Free Coffee Fridays
Last week, Roots & Branches stopped by the library for the weekly Free Coffee Fridays, which are held from 9-11 a.m. each Friday.
This Friday, the West Bend Water and Utilities Department’s Travis Thull will be at Free Coffee Fridays to chat and take questions.
Future Free Coffee Friday guests include Dixieland Combo (Hartford City Band) on June 16, Care Patrol: Paying for Long Term Care on June 23 and a Royal Coronation History Program on June 30.
Adult programs
On Saturday, the library will be holding their Adult Craft program at 10 a.m. This month participants will be able to make mermaid and sea glass bookmarks.
On Monday, the History Club will meet in the library at 6:30 p.m. to explore the World War II years in American history.
The library announced that their three-part needle felted reef class will begin on June 22. The class will meet from 6-8 p.m. on June 22, and then again on July 20 and Aug. 24.
“Adults are invited to learn needle felting basics and beyond with this three-part class creating a fiber art coral reef,” said the release. “All the supplies you need are provided to make a work of art from wool, beads, and found objects like shells and driftwood.”
Registration is required, as space is limited. Register by visiting the library, 630 Poplar St. in West Bend, or calling them at 262-335-5151.
On June 27, the library will host their Memory Café at 1:30 p.m. to allow those experiencing dementia and their loved ones to gather and socialize. To register for the Memory Café, call ADRC Dementia Caregiver Specialist Tammy Dickman at 262-335-4497.