WEST BEND — The West Bend Police Department announced on Tuesday that they arrested a 21-year-old West Bend man after a three-hour long stand-off that started late Monday night.
According to a release from the WBPD, the man was charged with Substantial Battery, Failure to Comply with a Lawful Attempt to be Taken Into Custody, Threatening to Harm Law Enforcement, Disorderly Conduct and violating his probation. A 19-year-old woman was taken into custody, too.
At 11:23 p.m. on Monday, the WBPD responded to a call about a physical altercation at a residence in the 200 block of North 8th Avenue, according to the release, and when they arrived found an 18-year-old woman with facial injuries.
“Officers located an 18-year-old female with facial injuries that had been physically assaulted by the 21-year-old male resident,” said the release. “As officers attempted to speak to the man, he retreated into the residence with a 19-year-old female and threatened to shoot law enforcement.”
According to the release, other occupants of the residence on North 8th Avenue were evacuated, leaving just the 21-year-old man and 19-year-old woman inside.
“After nearly three hours of attempting to have the man and woman exit the residence, officers forced the door and utilized a less lethal munition to take the man into custody,” said the release.
According to the release, the 19-year-old woman was found unharmed, but was uncooperative and taken into custody, along with the 21-year-old male, who was first taken to the hospital for minor injuries before receiving the five charges against him. He is currently in the Washington County Jail.
The man was taken into custody with help from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, and the WBPD thanked them for their help, in the release.