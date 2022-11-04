WEST BEND — Michael J. Miecielica, a 38-yearold West Bend man, has been charged for allegedly posting in downtown West Bend notes containing hate speech and threats to Democratic candidates in the Wisconsin gubernatorial and U.S. Senate races, as well as sending notes via email to Senator Ron Johnson’s campaign, on Monday.
Miecielica was charged with three counts of disorderly conduct and two counts of computer message- threaten/obscenity by the Washington County District Attorney’s office on Thursday. Each charge is a Class B misdemeanor, with a maximum penalty upon conviction of a $1,000 fine, 90 days’ imprisonment or both.
He pleaded not guilty to the charges, according to court records, and remains in custody.
According to court records, he “anticipates representing himself, however will be contacting a few attorneys to see if he can be represented by an attorney.”
According to the criminal complaint, Miecielica’s alleged notes contained slurs about the African American, Latin American, Jewish and LGBTQ+ communities and women, as well as referencing hanging Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes from a tree.
The notes allegedly contained “88,” which is meant to represent “HH” for “Heil Hitler,” and “14 Words,” which represents a white nationalist slogan about securing a future for white children.
According to the criminal complaint, Miecielica claimed that “he was exercising his 1st Amendment Right and said the messages were not what he personally believed in. The defendant said he was a ‘flaming liberal’ and identified as LGBT. The defendant said his intention was to cause a ‘dust up’ to hurt Republicans.”
According to the complaint, Miecielica also stated he had a “Master’s Degree in philosophy, so he knew he did not cross the line with his messages.”
The notes were placed on downtown West Bend businesses early Monday morning, from Badger Middle School all the way down to Sal’s Pizzeria, and discovered by the West Bend Police Department around 4:20 a.m. on Monday. Emails with notes were sent to the Johnson campaign after 6 a.m.
In total there were 19 notes combined, between the emails and physical copies, which an email, allegedly sent from Miecielica under the pseudonym Neil Smith, said were inspired by Johnson’s campaign, according to the complaint.
“Hi Love how you guys have been running this campaign,” said the email, according to the complaint. “It inspired me to post all of these flyers and more all around West Bend. **** Barnes, Evers and Biden.”
According to the complaint, Miecielica said he worked for the Johnson campaign.
According to the Johnson campaign, Miecielica did not work for them.
The following notes placed in downtown West Bend or sent via email contained extreme, vulgar language, which has been changed, but included to show the severity of what Miecielica allegedly wrote.
One note read: “vote Johnson Vote Michels Thank God for Dobbs [slur for women] can keep their legs shut Evers Barnes = [slur for women] lovers 88 14 Words.”
Another read: “**** the Deep State Trump 2024 Johnson 2022 Put [slur for African Americans] back into their place ship out [slur for Latin Americans] [slur for the Jewish community] to the showers 88 14 Words.”
A third read: “vote Michels Back into the closet [slur for the LGBTQ+ community] That or the grave 88 14 Words.”
On Monday, the West Bend Police Department made a post on their Facebook page asking the community to help identify the person suspected of placing the notes.
According to Lt. Brian McAndrews, a community tip came in Wednesday morning and helped the department identify the suspect.
“Many times we’re only able to solve criminal activity because someone takes the time to call us,” said McAndrews. “We’re appreciative of that and it falls on our ‘see something, say something’ mantra.”
“The man admitted to his actions and his intent to provoke a disturbance by the content and specific placement of the fliers,” said the updated post on the West Bend Police Department’s Facebook page. “The West Bend Police Department strongly supports and protects the constitutional right to the freedom of speech, however, also recognizes that this freedom does not extend to statements that are likely to incite violence or threaten to injure others.”
The Daily News asked the Barnes and Johnson campaigns for comments about Miecielica’s alleged actions.
Johnson campaign spokesman Alec Zimmerman responded via email: “These types of dirty campaign tricks are exactly what people hate about politics. This is the intolerance of liberals on full display. Will Mandela Barnes condemn the actions of the ‘flaming liberal’ who committed this disgusting act in support of his campaign?”
The Daily News did reach the Barnes campaign, but it did not return a comment before deadline.