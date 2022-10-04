West Bend man in MyPanera’s top five

WEST BEND — If it’s morning at Panera Bread in West Bend and the phone rings, chances are good it’s Don Gruber placing his daily order for a hazelnut coffee with 4 ounces of steamed half & half, along with breakfast.
For his patronage, Gruber, West Bend, was named among the top five cardholders across the country during MyPanera week. He was honored Saturday at the West Band location for his faithfulness. The event was hosted by general manager Mary Jo Aceto. Several of Gruber’s family members, who are also MyPanera cardholders, were invited to the celebration as well.
“Don is one of the kindest individuals who come into the cafe,” Aceto said. “He’s always kind, even when his order isn’t quite ready. He’s so patient! It’s been a pleasure getting to know him.”
Gruber varies his orders slightly, but he’ll regularly have oatmeal and a candy cookie, according to his family, who report that he used to get croissants. On Saturdays, however, he gets a breakfast sandwich, and he likes Panera’s soups. “And he’ll usually get a bagel on Tuesday,” added daughter Katie.
Gruber has been a member of MyPanera since 2020, when the promotion began. He’ll usually stop at the West Bend Panera Bread location six times a week for coffee and breakfast. But he doesn’t limit his Panera patronage to West Bend.
“I’ve used my MyPanera card across the country when we’re traveling,” Gruber said. “The app tells me where Panera Bread locations are on my trip, and my lodging is based on those locations,” he added. He has used his card all along the way on trips to and from Florida and Las Vegas.
Gruber likes locations in Wausau, Appleton and Green Bay, as well as Sioux Falls, Rapid City and Rochester in South Dakota. “I have to say, though, that the West Bend location is the best-run Panera in the state,” Gruber said. “It tastes so good!”