WEST BEND — West Bend Mayor Christophe Jenkins and his family got into the Christmas spirit over the weekend and dropped off homemade treats for members of the West Bend Police Department and West Bend Fire Department on Saturday.
According to Jenkins, this has been a family tradition that he hopes will teach his children to respect law enforcement and public safety personnel, and to understand the sacrifices they have to make around the holidays.
'The men and women who work during the holidays to watch over our city are sacrificing their time and talents, away from their families, in service to our community,” said Jenkins. “Our family has enjoyed saying ‘Thank you,’ over the years by dropping off homemade treats and checking in with them.”
Jenkins added that despite not seeking re-election as West Bend’s mayor, he and his family will continue this Christmas tradition in the years ahead.
“Thank you to all of the men and women who serve during the holidays to keep our community safe!”