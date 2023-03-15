WEST BEND — The West Bend mayor’s race will see two newcomers, Joel Ongert and Denis Kelling, vie for the position, as West Bend Mayor Christophe Jenkins is not seeking re-election in the spring election.
Ongert and Kelling will face off against each other on April 4 to become the 28th mayor of West Bend.
Daily News: Why have you decided to run for Mayor of West Bend?
Ongert: I am proud to raise my family and to see my wife’s business thrive in the city that we love. I am actively engaged in our community and enjoy giving back in meaningful ways. It would be an honor to serve as mayor of West Bend. I will listen to varying opinions, bring people together, build trust, and form partnerships with key stakeholders to move our city forward.
Kelling: Having raised my family in the West Bend, I’m proud to call this place home and want to see it grow and prosper. I believe my experience from across the county working on public safety, roads, and economic development projects, plus the connections I have developed, would do well to serve as our next mayor.
Daily News: What makes you the best suited candidate for this position?
Ongert: Outside of my passion for seeing West Bend thrive, I have the professional leadership skills, business and elected government experience, and community connections to successfully lead our city. I will work hard to keep our taxes low while prioritizing and increasing important road improvement projects and public safety initiatives.
Kelling: I am the best suited candidate for mayor because of the experience and vision I bring to this position. Throughout my time spent learning and working on the County Board and familiarizing myself with the complexities of municipal government, I have been able to achieve a high level of success and respect of my peers that I can replicate for West Bend. I have the network of municipal and county leaders that can help deliver even more success for our city.
Daily News: What would be your top priorities as mayor, if elected?
Ongert: My top priorities include optimizing our hard-earned tax dollars to support the ever-growing needs and costs of road reconstruction, attracting more businesses and manufacturers to West Bend, ensuring Police and Fire Departments are properly staffed and funded, and ensuring our city parks system remains second to none! I am committed to these priorities, and I have the work ethic and business community support to succeed.
Kelling: My top priorities align with the West Bend’s strategic priorities: Support our public safety divisions with the resources and efficiencies they need. Invest more into our roads and utilities with careful planning and stewardship over taxpayer dollars. Ramp up economic development activities in our industrial park to increase growth to fund the aforementioned projects. And finally, continue to provide a high quality of life that our residents and visitors have come to expect.
Daily News: With the several construction projects either underway or coming up, including the RiverWalk project and downtown Main Street reconstruction, and many businesses opening over the past few years post-COVID, in part thanks to Main Street Bounce Back grants, West Bend appears to be a growing city on the rise. What do you think the next steps should be for the city to continue to improve itself and attract people and families to live here?
Ongert: West Bend is a wonderful and welcoming place to live, work and play. Fostering economic development is key to West Bend’s growth, long-term prosperity and keeping taxes low. Our city government will continue to actively recruit new and retain existing businesses, which in turn helps fix our roads, funds public safety, and provides the quality-of-life amenities our residents deserve.
Kelling: The best thing we can do to improve our community and attract new people and families into our community is to grow family-supporting jobs right here in West Bend. Along with having these careers, the city should invest in providing affordable housing for working-class families so we can continue to grow and attract the next generation of West Benders.
Daily News: Are there any issues in the city of West Bend that you believe are not being adequately addressed, and what would you propose to address them?
Ongert: We need to fix our city roads! Roads are not adequately being addressed, and this needs to happen without relying solely on tax increases. I will ensure a long-term budgetary plan that speeds up the pace and optimizes the value of our tax dollars, as well as locates other sources of funding to support the ever-growing costs of road reconstruction.
I will also be voting in favor of the advisory referendum requesting Washington County share 20% of the sales tax revenues back to municipalities. West Bend businesses generate this funding, and it is time that we receive our fair share to fund local roads now and for decades to come.
Kelling: There are two items I’d like to make sure we adequately address: the most immediate is the Downtown Reconstruction project. This will be a momentous project throughout the summer that has both business owners and residents concerned about the future. It is vital that we execute this project timely and efficiently while maintaining a high level of communication throughout our community to set clear expectations and deliver. The other items would be the debt of the city. We need to be sure we continue to bring down our debt burden, increase our reserves and live within our means as to be good stewards of the taxpayers’ dollars. I would work with staff to make sure we examine all of our current loans, rates, and purchases to make sure they provide the best value moving forward.