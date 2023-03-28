During the week of 03/20/23, the West Bend Police Department provided police services including:
237 Calls for service
7 Theft investigations
2 Domestic violence investigations
1 Operating under the influence investigations
9 Crisis/mental health investigations
9 Traffic crash investigations
95 Traffic stops
167 Store/licensed premises checks
March 21 – A welfare check was requested at a residence where 5 young children (4 months to 5 years old) could be heard yelling inside. The apartment was found to be in an unsanitary living condition and the 28-yearold mother was very intoxicated. The woman was placed in the Washington County Jail and has been charged by the District Attorney with five counts of child neglect. Custody of the children was turned over to another family member.
March 23 – An officer conducted a traffic stop on a 35-year-old woman for a speeding violation. An odor of marijuana was detected emanating from the vehicle. A search of the vehicle revealed marijuana and a handgun for which the woman did not hold a valid concealed permit. The woman was placed in jail for carrying a concealed weapon and issued citations for speeding and marijuana possession.
March 24 – Walmart called to report two 23-year-old women and a 22-year-old woman placed $3,579.46 of merchandise into a cart and were stopped leaving the store without paying for the items. Officers recovered the stolen Walmart property, stolen merchandise from another store, a handgun and marijuana. The 22-year-old woman was placed in jail for retail theft and carrying a concealed weapon without a valid permit. The 23-year-old women were placed in jail for retail theft, bail jumping and possession of marijuana.