WEST BEND — West Bend Police Chief Tim Dehring posted a video on the department’s Facebook page to address the recent events of school violence in the nation and the county, the department’s new zero tolerance policy for threatening to commit violence and what the community can do to help prevent it.
“Over the past several weeks our nation has been reminded once again of the horrors of school violence,” said Dehring, in the video. “It is a crisis level issue that continues to plague our nations for a variety of root causes.”
According to Dehring, the department and West Bend School District are continuing their partnership to ensure a safe environment for students, but are now asking for the community’s help as well.
“Today, I’m asking you to join us in that commitment. In almost every instance of school violence there were previous indicators of concerning behavior,” said Dehring. “See something, say something.”
According to Dehring, the West Bend Police Department has several programs and resources available to address and provide corrective action for any concerning behaviors. But the community needs to say something so that it can be addressed before it turns into tragedy.
Dehring then mentioned the lockdown at Slinger Middle School over a joke from a student.
“As we saw in Slinger this past week, one unthoughtful comment, one terrible decision in a moment I’m sure that young man would do anything to take back, can have extreme consequences,” said Dehring. “Thankfully, no one was hurt.”
Dehring asks that parents have clear and honest conversations with their children about expectations for them, and to monitor their social media posting. Specific things to talk with your children about are threats of violence at school, jokes about school shootings and social media posts about threats and how they will not be tolerated.
He added that the department will take firm action against anyone who makes such threats, and there will be severe consequences.
“We don’t accept saying ‘bomb’ in an airport and understand it will come with severe consequences,” said Dehring. “In 2022, any language about school threats in an educational environment is the same.”
He added that a zero tolerance policy is in effect, and people who make such comments will be arrested.
“We can make a difference. As a community we can make a difference in this,” said Dehring. “We can make sure that we return to the very mission of our educational system, for our students to learn in a safe and effective educational environment without the fear of them being in danger.”