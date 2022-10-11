WEST BEND — Chuck Schott might best be known to West Benders for his active lifestyle, as the 84-year-old city resident has made it his goal to bike 4.5 miles on a near-daily basis for over 35 years. But he also has a philanthropic streak that is going strong.
While walking through a men’s department at a local retailer six years ago, Schott noticed that much of the winter gear that is sold in retail stores starts to go on clearance in the middle of February as winter comes to a close.
One day he decided to start buying the clearance winter clothing to donate the following fall, once temperatures start to dip, to Karl’s Place, a homeless shelter in West Bend, to help residents in need.
“I just saw coats and winter clothing on clearance and I thought ‘you know, it would be really nice to buy some of this to keep some people warm that can’t afford this,’” said Schott. “I just started buying [clothes] and donating them to the shelter.”
Schott now grabs as many pairs of coats, sweaters, hoodies, flannels and vests in sizes medium through double extra large, as well as hats, gloves and socks as he can each February.
“I started slow, and every February I start again,” said Schott.
According to Karl’s Place Operations Manager Olivia Pozorski, Schott’s commitment to helping those who come through the shelter means a great deal.
“It means a lot to us, especially the clients here,” said Pozorski. “Chuck’s donated here for six years consistently, so it’s really nice to see a familiar face be supportive to our clients.”
“It makes me feel good, it’s just something nice to do,” said Schott.
Schott added that he never had any plan to start doing this six years ago. But when he saw the clearance racks while shopping for himself, he knew he could help out people in the community.
“I’d see this stuff on clearance, I’d look at it and think ‘some people can use this stuff,’” said Schott.
Pozorski said that the shelter looks forward to Schott coming in with his car full of winter gear, as they do when anyone brings in donations. She added that it is not only helpful for the shelter, but brings smiles to the clients’ faces, too.
“I know our clients are super grateful for any donation that comes in. Anything to make their day a little brighter,” said Pozorski. “This definitely makes that happen for the clients, so I’m extremely grateful for people like Chuck who donate here consistently. It means a lot.”