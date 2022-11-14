WEST BEND — Rick Harris had been looking for a kidney for about three years, between 2018 and 2021, due to his kidney disease diagnosis from 2011 worsening. He had moved into the River Bend Senior Village in West Bend in December 2020, and a few months after doing so, he would meet a resident who would change his life for the better.
“I heard this little dog barking and I got up to my window and I saw Chris, and she was not lying on the ground but kind of sitting on the ground. The dog was kind of running around barking and everything,” said Harris. “So I thought that maybe she had fallen and couldn’t get up.”
Harris rushed downstairs to help Chris Pamperin, one of his neighbors at River Bend, only to discover she was pulling weeds in the garden, which she often does around the apartment building.
Previously, the two had not talked to each other more than saying simple “hellos” in the hallway, but that day in late spring they talked for a while, and eventually about Harris’ health.
“At some point it turned over to my health and the kidney thing, and I told her that I was on the transplant list and had been on it for three years,” said Harris. “She said ‘That is something that I’ve always wanted to do.’” According to Pamperin, she had been looking to donate her kidney to someone for a while.
“I was going to do a altruistic donation to just donate, because I don’t think I need both my kidneys for much longer. I started with Froedtert and I was told my preliminary labs looked good but because of my age, I was 69, they wouldn’t proceed with it,” said Pamperin.
Luckily for Harris, he was with Aurora. While they use the same age limit, they will do donations through a person’s 70th year rather than cutting off donations at it, Pamperin said.
“It was kind of a lot of things aligning to make this a possibility,” she said.
Harris added that he gave Pamperin the number for the donor evaluation that day, and he is pretty sure she called the next day to set up testing.
He said he had gone through testing that showed the longer he waited for a kidney, the less likely he would be to qualify for one due to calcification of blood vessels where they would normally attach the organ.
Harris had tried to go through two previous donors, but it didn’t work out. However, after the tests were concluded, it was determined that the third time was the charm as Harris and Pamperin were nearly a perfect match.
According to Harris, in September of 2021 they were finally told the donation was “a go.” But, due to COVID and other issues, it would potentially still take a while for the surgery to be done.
“The robot was booked up and all that kind of stuff,” said Harris. “She kind of put the fire into them and said: ‘This is something that he has been dealing with for three years. He needs to get off that dialysis, and I would like to go ahead and get it done.’” Pamperin talked with her surgeon, who was able to negotiate a time to get the surgery done as soon as possible, and Pamperin was able to donate her kidney to Harris on Nov. 10, 2021.
“Her selflessness and willingness to do this was just an amazing thing,” said Harris.
“I always say it’s such a privilege. How often in your life are you given the opportunity to help somebody or save somebody’s life?” said Pamperin.
Harris said that he really wanted to see Pamperin honored. So on Thursday, he and other residents of River Bend held a dinner in Pamperin’s honor for her selfless act on the one-year anniversary of the kidney donation surgery.
“That’s kind of what our gathering was about [Thursday] night,” said Harris. “She didn’t know it, but it was an appreciation for her.”
“That was pretty nice and it was fun. I didn’t realize that’s what it was,” said Pamperin. “I thought we would just have a joint celebration, so it was a bit of a surprise. I couldn’t sleep [Thursday] night.”
“It was just kind of an amazing experience, having gone through two donors and it didn’t work out and thinking I was just going to have to ride it out and hope that I would still qualify for the transplant,” said Harris. “Then she came along and got the process going. We were able to get through it and she’s healthy, I’m healthy and I’ve lived the best year of my life.”
“Having gotten to know Rick, as I told him, I don’t know of anybody other than my children that I would prefer to be the caretaker of the extra kidney that I had,” said Pamperin.