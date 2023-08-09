WEST BEND — The Milwaukee Power North American 3 Hockey League (NA3HL) junior hockey team announced they were purchased by the West Bend Hockey Club, LLC, from Local Hockey Partners, on Wednesday, and have been renamed to the West Bend Power, effective immediately.
“In the short time that the Power hockey team has been in West Bend, our city has rapidly embraced the team and players on the ice. West Bend should be the permanent home to this NA3HL team; we couldn’t be more excited to make that happen,” said West Bend Power President Nic Novaczyk, in the release.
“The city of West Bend and Washington County Youth Hockey Association has made an unbelievable connection to this team; the shared benefits for each group are the foundation of what this is all about. West Bend youth hockey, the city of West Bend, and Washington County as a whole now have a junior hockey team to call their own,” said Vice President Greg Petermann.
Novaczyk and Petermann will be joined by Director of Hockey Operations Jason Woods and Business Operations Manager Kris Marion in leading the hockey club moving forward.
Additionally, the West Bend Power announced that they have agreed to become the official affiliate of the Wisconsin Windigo, who play in Eagle River, of the North American Hockey League (NAHL), according to the release. The NAHL is a tier two league, a step above the NA3HL.
The two teams will collaborate on player development, growth and advancement.
"We believe the Wisconsin Windigo is a first-class organization. This partnership will immensely benefit our players and provide Windigo with our support and resources. The West Bend Power can now foster player development while offering a pathway of opportunity for those on the cusp of joining a NAHL team" said Woods, in the release.
“Driven by our relentless pursuit of success, the West Bend Power sets the stage for hockey’s next generation. We empower young athletes, fueling their dreams and purpose with unparalleled training, mentorship, and personal development,” said the release. “We envision a future where our players become catalysts for change, leveraging the power of hockey to make a lasting impact on their communities and beyond.”
The West Bend Power will take to the ice for the first time under their new name on Sept. 16 in a home game against the Oregon Tradesmen at the Kettle Moraine Ice Center, 2330 S. Main St., West Bend.
According to the release, the West Bend Power will change all of their social media accounts. You can find and follow their social media pages by searching “West Bend Power Hockey.” The Power’s website has also changed to westbendhockey.com.
Season and individual game tickets are on sale now at westbendhockey.com/tickets.