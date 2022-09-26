West Bend’s new hockey team wins its home opener 3-2

WEST BEND — The Milwaukee Power, West Bend’s new North American 3 Hockey League team, won their home opener, and first game in their new home arena at the Kettle Moraine Ice Center, against the Peoria Mustangs by a score of 3 to 2 Friday night to move to a record of 2 wins and 3 losses.
The Power started the night off strong with a goal in the first two minutes by Rocco Cicirello, followed by a second goal four minutes later from Jacob Renbarger.
No goals were scored for the remainder of the first period.
In the second period the power kept on the offensive with a goal from Matthew Ebersole in the first four minutes.
Partway through the period the Peoria goalie, Joseph Ambroffi, got injured and the backup, Kason Yamada, proved more effective against the Power’s offense, shutting them out for the remainder of the game.
Peoria finally got on the scoreboard with under six minutes left in the second period with a goal from Christopher Kondil, and followed it up with another goal two minutes later to make it 3-2.
The power would go out on both team’s offenses for the rest of the game as the Power held on for the 3-2 victory.
The star of the game for the Milwaukee Power was goalie Spencer Northway, who amassed 23 saves on the night. According to Northway, getting the win in their home opener, and second on the year, was huge for the Power.
“It was huge, it was big. We got a new group of guys and everything,” said Northway. “It’s just good that we’re able to come out on top here against a good team in Peoria here. I’m just glad we were able to come out on top.”
Last year the Power played in the Ozaukee Ice Center in Cedarburg, and Northway said the crowd in West Bend was more energetic and a welcome change to the team.
“It’s crazy here, it’s electric, you know. It was loud, they were cheering and we didn’t have that as much last year,” said Northway. “With a stacked crowd like this, it’s nice. It keeps the boys going actually with that extra energy.”
If you missed Friday’s game, the Power will be playing tonight at 7:30 p.m. against the Peoria Mustangs again at the Kettle Moraine Ice Center, located at 2330 S Main St. in West Bend.
After the game, stick around for “Skate with the Power.” According to Marion, the Milwaukee Power have reserved an hour of ice time for fans to participate in a meet and greet freeskate with Milwaukee Power players. Fans can bring their own skates to the arena, or free rentals will be provided.