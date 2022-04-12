WEST BEND — Spc. Caleb Ravn, Battery C 1st Battalion, 120th Field Artillery, from West Bend was named the 2022 Soldier of the Year First Alternate following the Wisconsin Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition at Fort McCoy over the weekend. Ravn also received the Army Achievement medal at the conclusion of the competition.
“Spc. Ravn’s attention to detail, dedication to duty, absolute commitment to the Warrior Ethos and master of order skills earned Spc. Ravn the distinct title of runner-up to the Soldier of the Year. Spc. Ravn’s actions reflect great credit upon himself, his unit, the Wisconsin Army National Guard and the United States Army,” stated Brigadier Gen. Joane Matthews in Ravn’s award statement.
Ravn was one of 16 soldiers representing units across the state during the three-day competition. The Best Warrior Competition measures each soldier’s physical, mental and professional capacity as they demonstrate their proficiency in various tasks, according to a press release from the Wisconsin National Guard. Competitors took part in physical fitness, land navigation and marksmanship tasks as part of the competition.
“Even before they get to this level of competition, these soldiers and noncommissioned officers have been selected from their unit and battalion leadership to represent at the state level,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Curtis Patrouille, the Wisconsin Army National Guard’s senior enlisted leader.
While the competition does not provide an advantage to any specific military occupation, Patrouille explained that the competition gives soldiers the chance to share their newly-gained knowledge and experience with their units, such as perseverance through hardship, as well as hone their individual skills and capabilities, according to the release.
“Resiliency skills are a must throughout the competition,” said Patrouille. “A competitor may not perform as they had planned on a particular event, and they need to be able to compose themselves, work with their sponsor and be ready to perform at their highest level on the next event. Having seen the Best Warrior Competition for the past several years, it still amazes me as to the commitment each of these competitors and sponsors show time and time again. The amount of pride they have representing their unit, battalion and brigade can be witnessed by the sheer level of determination each and every one shows throughout the competition.”
Awards were presented for the Best Warrior and Best Noncommissioned Officer (NCO), who will go on to compete at the regional Best Warrior Competition May 11-15 at Camp Ripley, Minn. First alternates for each title were also named.
The 2022 Soldier of the Year was Spc. Joshua Kleinhans, Battery A, 1st Battalion, 121st Field Artillery from Kiel.
The 2022 NCO of the Year was Sgt. Josiah Bell, Company B, 1st Battalion, 128th Infantry Regiment from Rochester, Minn. and the 2022 NCO of the Year first alternate was Sgt. Nathanial Hersil, Battery B, 1st Battalion, 120th Field Artillery from Merrill.
The awards ceremony and highlights from the competition can be found at the Wisconsin National Guard’s Facebook page.