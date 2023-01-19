WEST BEND — After falling behind an initial schedule, The District construction project for two mixed-use residential buildings in downtown West Bend is now on track to have one building completed in spring 2023 and the other by the end of the year.
The District construction project, at the old West Bend Brewery site at West Washington Street and North Main Street, was initially scheduled to have one of its mixeduse buildings open for tenants in fall 2022, with the second building opening this spring.
The updated construction schedule is for the smaller building to be completed this spring and the larger building by year’s end. The District is being developed by HKS Holdings.
The District will be a mixed-use complex with 177 residential units and a commercial space. The building to the south containing 46 units and one commercial space is now slated to be completed by spring 2023.
1840 Brewing Company
Tap room
Once completed, the 6,000 square foot commercial space in the 46-unit building will be occupied by a tap room from the 1840 Brewing Company, an urban farmhouse brewery headquartered in the historical Milwaukee neighborhood of Bay View.
Kyle Vetter is the owner of the 1840 Brewing Company. The company’s plan is to offer coffee drinks during the day, beer in the evenings and a restaurant space.
“We are going to be open from 6 a.m. to close seven days a week to start,” said Vetter. “We are going to be offering a full-service coffee shop, brewery tap room and restaurant concept. The venue space will be just over 6,000 square feet. And we have 2,200 square feet of patio space, too.”
The 1840 Brewing Company West Bend tap room has a target opening date of July 1, although that date may change depending on interior construction delays, according to Vetter.
Leasing
The apartment units in both buildings are currently being leased by Greywolf Partners with an expected move-in date of April 1 for the 46-unit building.
“I’m optimistic that we’re going to start moving people in towards the end of March for some April 1 leases,” said Susan Ipsarides, vice president of Greywolf Multifamily for Greywolf Partners.
Greywolf Partners currently has a leasing office open Mondays through Fridays across the street from The District buildings on Main Street where people can get information on leasing the apartments. Greywolf will also host an open house for the units during West Bend’s Winter Warm-Up event on the weekend of Jan. 21 and 22.
The larger building to the north will have 124 units, as well as two additional townhome buildings with seven total townhome units between the two ends of the main buildings. This final phase of the project is now scheduled to be complete by the end of 2023, according to Kyle Strigenz of HKS Holdings.
There is no estimated move-in date for the 124-unit building.
“We are allowing people to put a whole deposit down and we’re giving people our best construction project timeline now,” said Ipsarides. “We’ll firm up those dates as we go.”
The District will have a total of 272 parking spaces, including motorcycle spaces, available to the residents of the 177 units.
The District will have eight walk-up units, giving residents access to the Riverwalk that is still under construction. Residents will also have balconies or terraces that will allow access to the outdoors. The first building will have a green roof above the parking deck for additional outdoor space.
The property used to be the West Bend Brewery. In April 2021, the Plan Commission approved a site plan to develop the former brewery into The District.