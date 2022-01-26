WEST BEND — As the West Bend School District begins the second semester, the School Board approved capital projects and technology projects and budgets in time for the next school year. The board approved budgets Monday following discussions from the previous meeting.
A total of 24 capital projects were proposed at the high schools, several elementary schools and district-wide ranging in cost from $4,627 for a section of roof replacements at the high schools to $400,000 to remodel two sets of restrooms at McLane Elementary School.
The projects are scheduled to begin the first week of July with most scheduled for completion later this summer. Some projects, such as roof repairs and HVAC controls are not expected to be completed until next year.
One of the proposed projects is the completion of an HVAC controls retro-fit at the high schools to help control heat in classrooms at the cost of $220,291. The project is expected to begin this year and be completed June 30, 2023. Current bleachers at the varsity fast pitch softball field will be relocated to help improve sight lines. The project is expected to cost $65,000 and be completed by Aug. 30.
Some playground equipment at Green Tree Elementary School is also on the list to be replaced this summer for $150,000.
As they begin to take bids, Director of Facilities Dave Ross explained that the projects are coming in more costly than originally planned.
“Things are a little bit more expensive than we anticipated. There’s some construction projects that are on the list here that hopefully will come in a little bit better, but it’s just the nature of the beast right now. It seems to be like anything that we go to purchase is more than it was the last time,” said Ross.
In addition to capital projects, the board also approved technology projects for the 2022-23 school year. The district expects to spend about $465,000 for network, infrastructure and security, $718,000 for end user devices and management and $106,000 for classroom technology updates.
Of the total amount allocated for technology projects, the district expects to spend $570,000 on the student Chromebook replacement cycle for kindergarten, fifth-grade and ninth-grade students. The costs will cover about 1,300 devices, loaner devices and parts, cases and other expenses for the cycle. The district also bulk-sells old devices.
They also plan to update the network access control system at $150,000 and servers related to remote software for several educational departments at $100,000. Similar to capital projects,
Technology, Libraries and CTE Director Tim Harder also described challenges in acquiring these updates.
“Our biggest issue is not just cost, but it’s availability of items,” said Harder. He added that there is a continued concern of having Chromebooks arrive on time, as well as pieces for the network. However, getting a start on the projects at this time is expected to help.