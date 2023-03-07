WEST BEND – The Hub is hosting a grand opening for the West Bend School District’s K-12 Art Show at its downtown West Bend location from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday.
The Hub, 303 Water St., is hosting the K-12 Art Show from March 4 to March 29, but will celebrate the grand opening of the art show this Thursday at 4 p.m.
Food will be available to purchase at the event from The Hub, the Graze Outdoors food truck and Cupcake A-Rhee.
Public parking is located to the north and east of The Hub.
The art show will be available to view at The Hub until March 29 during its normal hours. The Hub is open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. and on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Hub is closed on Mondays.
The Hub is the home to the Volunteer Center of Washington County. It provides a social meeting place with coffee and food available from a volunteer staff.