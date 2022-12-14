WEST BEND — The West Bend School District will move forward with the 2023 Youth Risk Behavior Survey, not only at the high school level as the district did previously but also for the middle school.
The School Board met Monday evening, and West Bend Superintendent Jennifer Wimmer presented briefly on the youth risk survey, which measures students’ participation in risk behaviors. She said the West Bend School District previously participated in the survey at the high school level, though they ceased participation during the pandemic.
At this time, Wimmer said the district’s Human Growth and Development Committee recommended resuming participation, and they were looking at also having middle school students participate.
“While I would love to live in some kind of utopian world where kids only get exposed to this when they hit high school, that is not the case anymore, so I don’t want us to have our heads in the sand on knowing and understanding if it is occurring earlier,” Wimmer said.
Wimmer said that participation in the survey is not mandatory; parents would have to give active consent by signing for their kids to take the survey, and students taking it would be able to skip questions if they didn’t want to answer.
While no formal action was taken, board members spoke supportively of implementing the survey again, this time at middle and high school levels once they discussed participation being voluntary and cleared by students’ parents.
Board President Chris Zwygart said that he also liked the balancing factor of parents being able to view the survey questions beforehand, and decide for their children if it was appropriate.
“There’s some things that ask about drug use, or maybe suicidal ideation, and on the one hand I think ‘Wow, that’s a bit heavy for someone in middle school,’” Zwygart said. “The other side of me, though, says if that really exists we’d want to know it.”
According to the Department of Public Instruction, the survey monitors behaviors including traffic safety, weapons and violence, suicide, tobacco use, alcohol and other drug use, sexual behavior, diet, nutrition and exercise, as such behaviors “result in the most significant causes of both mortality and morbidity during youth and adulthood.”
The School Board also discussed the district’s annual notice to parents of educational opportunities. The item is an annual requirement to provide parents of district students notice of the different educational path options provided by the school district; it did not require action but was discussed briefly.
Director of Curriculum and Instruction Jill Ries said the district provides various education options for students, including standard education paths, early education and 4-year-old kindergarten, early college and Start College Now programs, special education and a number of others.
The School Board on Monday also heard presentations on East and West high schools from leadership staff at the schools. It included information on the schools’ missions, fall test results and goals for improvements.
The fall school presentations focused on the goals of the school, and things they want to change throughout the year. They discussed goals of increasing literacy and math proficiencies by at least 5 percent by the end of the school year, increasing staff opportunities to provide input at the workplace and dropping the proportion of students who say they do not feel safe in school hallways from 16.2 percent to 11.2 percent, as measured by the high schools’ senior survey.
The slide show used in the high schools’ presentation is available online through the West Bend School District Board-Docs website under the Dec. 12 meeting.