WEST BEND — In the wake of recent changes to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Department of Health Service guidance on COVID-19 mitigation measures, the West Bend School District has decreased the timeline for quarantines for students and staff. During Monday’s West Bend School Board meeting, Superintendent Jen Wimmer reported that the district had shortened quarantine requirements for staff beginning that day, and the district was prepared to implement the same changes for students.
“I think on the top of everyone’s mind are the recent changes from the CDC, DHS and public health,” Wimmer said.
With the School Board’s concurrence for the plan, Wimmer sent a communication to district families Monday evening, notifying them that the new quarantine time was down to five days, rather than the previous 10 days, for their students.
The new system was implemented immediately on Tuesday for students. Wimmer said she had discussed it with the district’s medical personnel, and they were prepared to notify those students and families that currently had members in quarantine or isolation, if the new rule allowed them to come back earlier than expected.
Under the new rules for the district, applying to both staff and students:
■ For positive cases, required quarantine is down to five days from 10 days. If a person is asymptomatic after the fifth day — with no fever, without the aid of medication for at least 24 hours — they may return, but must wear a face covering through the 10th day after the positive test or onset of symptoms.
■ For people who have a positive case in their home, quarantine is also down to five days, after which they can return to school with a negative COVID-19 test. Masking will occur through the 10th day, as with positive cases. They are asked to monitor closely for 14 days after initial exposure, and if symptoms develop, begin quarantine procedures.
■ For close contacts, there is an optional 10-day quarantine at all plan phases, so long as people are asymptomatic.
■ People awaiting COVID-19 test results should remain home until results are received, and act accordingly after results come in.
Wimmer said the district’s COVID-19 mitigation plans still include intermittent masking, if classrooms or school buildings reach case levels that call for it. Other mitigation measures will also remain, based on case numbers and the situations.
“So there’s a lot not changing, but it really clearly cut that quarantining, which is something we wanted. We wanted to get our kids, especially our healthy kids, back in the classrooms,” Wimmer said.