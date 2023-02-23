WEST BEND — The West Bend School District has had some recent financial victories, but may be facing significant challenges in the coming years with a multi-million dollar deficit to work through.
During the West Bend School Board’s regular meeting this week, Assistant Business and Operations Superintendent Andrew Sarnow presented on the early budget work for next school year. He noted that the district is facing a steep deficit.
“I’m projecting right now — and this is a projected shortfall, this is not a budget — right off the bat a projected shortfall of approximately $8 million,” Sarnow told the School Board.
Sarnow said the district is still in early stages of the budget, but with the current projections it will have to continue discussing the matter in upcoming meetings and make decisions about how to produce a balanced budget.
Much of the district’s issue is related to a combination of revenue limits, inflation and enrollment numbers.
Wisconsin statutes impose revenue limits on school districts for how much revenue they can take in from tax levy and state aids, based on a formula of a certain amount per student in average district membership over three years.
About two years ago, the federal government provided additional funding to school districts during the pandemic to account for additional education costs the pandemic caused, called ESSER funds. The state Legislature at that time passed a biennial budget that held the revenue limits flat without inflationary increases, issuing a justification that districts could use the ESSER monies to balance their budgets.
“Those ESSER funds are one-time dollars,” Sarnow said.
Sarnow said for the current 2022-23 school year, about $6.1 million of ESSER funding was used to balance the budget. There will only be about $1 million in ESSER funding left after that, and the revenue source will then end.
Sarnow noted that over the 30 years that Wisconsin has had revenue limits, they have not been increased on pace with inflation and the general increase of costs in education.
He said since the 2008-09 school year, the West Bend School District’s revenue limit has grown $1,182, while costs have had $3,673 of growth according to the Consumer Price Index in the same time frame.
“There’s a difference of just under $2,500,” Sarnow said. “When you multiply that by 6,000 students — this is each and every year, it’s not one-time money — we’re looking at a gap over the 15-year period ... For the current year that we’re in right now, if the revenue limits would have kept up with CPI, we would have had an additional $15 million (accessible),” Sarnow said.
“This is a statewide problem that needs to be addressed at Madison,” School Board Vice President Nancy Justman said. “The revenue limits are basically going to bankrupt school districts.”
In addition to revenues not increasing with the general pace of inflation, Sarnow’s presentation noted that where inflation used to range from 1 to 4 percent each year, market costs are now ranging from 5 to 20 percent higher than previous years due to the current economy.
The district is also experiencing decreasing enrollment. Sarnow shared data that WBSD total enrollment was 6,875 in the 2012-14 year; is 5,739 this year; and is projected to drop to about 4,700 by the 2028-29 year.
The projected drop is based on current enrollment patterns. While each grade at the high school currently has between roughly 450 and 500 students, according to a chart Sarnow presented, incoming enrollment at the kindergarten level has flattened around 375 students per grade. The current classes in grades one through six are all at about that enrollment.
As such, each year West Bend has a large class of about 500 students graduating, with a smaller class of 375 coming in to replace them.
“We can right-size the district. We can and we do,” Sarnow said, discussing how the district can save money by decreasing staff, supplies and other resources based on less demand. “But what we can’t do is still think we’re a big district when we’re contracting in size.”
While Sarnow noted the district does receive revenue limit exemptions that help level out funding for a year or two, long-term, decreased enrollment will lead to lower revenue limits. While fewer students does lead to some decrease in costs, it does not match the decrease in the funding levels.
In briefly discussing how to balance the $8 million projected shortfall, Sarnow said the district would have to look at making reductions, whether fund balances could be used to shift or defer costs and other methods for balancing next year’s budget.