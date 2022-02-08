WEST BEND — West Bend will be adjusting its pay system, as the Common Council acted this week in response to a recent compensation study, which found that the city’s previous pay structure was notably behind market rates.
The Common Council on Monday heard a presentation from Malayna Halvorson Maes of McGrath Human Resources Group, who led the compensation study, and Victoria McGrath of the same firm.
“You are elected to provide services to your citizens and your constituents. In order to do that, you need to purchase the talents and skills of individuals to do that, and that’s your employees,” McGrath said.
After the presentation, the council voted unanimously to implement the study’s primary recommendations immediately and retroactive to Jan. 1 of this year. City Administrator Jay Shambeau said the recommendation to make it retroactive was to give the full benefit of the changes to city personnel for the year.
“Those recommendations are to make some pretty substantial changes,” Halvorson Maes said.
The pay ranges for the city’s employees will be adjusted upward to meet market averages. Any people who then fall below the new range will be adjusted upward to be within the range, with a minimum pay increase of 3 percent; city staff who are still within the range will also receive a 3 percent wage increase. Shambeau said the changes would cost about $554,000, and the city had the funds needed for implementing those actions.
Data in the study’s market analysis, comparing West Bend’s job positions and pay ranges to comparable municipal organizations, showed 91 percent of West Bend’s benchmarked job titles have a minimum pay below the “acceptable range” for market minimum. For midpoint salary, 71 percent of positions were below the market range; for maximum salary point, 73 percent of positions capped out below the market range for maximum pay.
McGrath also evaluated the actual ranges of current employees, in addition to the ranges allowed in the pay structure.
“About a quarter of your positions, if they stay in West Bend, will be able to make more than if they go elsewhere. The other threequarters of your positions, if they stay in West Bend, they’re not going to be able to earn what they could if they go elsewhere,” Halvorson Maes said before the council approved the changes.
Halvorson Maes noted that the city’s pay structure had not been adjusted since 2013, before this week. With that length of time having passed, she said it was unsurprising the city’s compensation structure had fallen below market ranges.
Which the significant changes to the system, she noted there will be some issue with “compression,” in which some long-standing employees will now be at the bottom of the range. Halvorson Maes and McGrath said it wasn’t financially feasible to move all those people up the range immediately, but the city should consider accelerating their wage growth in coming years, so that long-standing employees can move up within their pay range to an equitable place that recognizes longevity, so they don’t end up with similar wages to newcomers.
Halvorson Maes also noted that the municipal job pool is facing new challenges in the past couple years, as labor has changed across many sectors. She said nationally, public sector applications have decreased, along with a 37-percent decline in public sector employment.
She also noted that people under 40 – which accounts for about 39 percent of city staff, according to the compensation study – are often more comfortable switching jobs and locations; turnover itself can cost a city money, as they then have recruitment costs and overtime expenses until new personnel are found.
“The city should really be looking at how they can retain their employees,” she said.
The compensations also included other recommendations, including annual adjustments to the pay ranges, to prevent falling behind again; market studies every three to five years to ensure West Bend remains comparable to others in the same public sector market; and continuing annual wage increases for personnel, to keep them moving through their pay grades.
The Common Council also received an update on the recent West Bend Fire Department analysis. Alderman Randall Koehler reported on the recent meeting of an ad-hoc committee formed to evaluate the report and plan for implementing recommendations from the analysis report.
Koehler said Fire Chief Gerald Kudek had already implemented quarterly reports, which will come to the Common Council four times each year. He said in the near future, the council would be receiving reports on an emergency medical service cost analysis and a fees analysis as well, which were both recommended by the recent Fire Department study.
Moving forward, Koehler said the Fire Department submitted a grant application this month which, if awarded, would fund nine firefighter positions; Kudek said the grant would be for about $2.8 million, to cover the positions’ costs for three years.
After the report, Alderman Mark Allen made a motion to disband the current committee for reviewing the Fire Department analysis report and reforming the group as a Committee of the Whole, which would allow participation by all Common Council members.
Allen said the current committee appointed by Mayor Christophe Jenkins had to cancel its first planned meeting because it had not been publicly noticed, and enough Common Council members came to constitute a quorum. He said the next meeting, which was noticed and held, did not allow participation by noncommittee members in the discussion.
City Attorney Ian Prust said it is allowed for the mayor to appoint an ad-hoc advisory committee as Jenkins had, and for such working committees not to take comments from the audience.
Koehler noted that the committee does not have action power, and the Common Council will receive any plans from it for final action.
After some discussion, the motion failed 5-2, with Allen and Alderman Justice Madl supporting it.