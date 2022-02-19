West Bend welcomes home Olympian Courtney Rummel

WEST BEND — The Downtown West Bend Association is hosting a welcome home event for Olympic snowboarder Courtney Rummel at Old Settlers Park on March 5 at noon.
Rummel competed among the top 30 women in the world in two snowboarding events — slope-style and big air — where she finished 17th and 19th, respectively.
“The ceremony will start promptly at noon, said Gena Biertzer, Executive Director for the Downtown West Bend Association. “It will be a surprise. Courtney will arrive in a special vehicle where she’ll be greeted by the mayor and a county executive, along with other members of the community.”
At 18 years of age, Rummel just competed in her first Olympic Games. She is a 2021 graduate of West Bend West High School. Rummel will be available for photographs and signatures during a meet and greet.
Biertzer spoke about the significance of Rummel’s Olympic appearance to West Bend.
“It teaches these kids coming up behind her to work hard and you’ll get there,” said Biertzer. “It’s all about perseverance; when you stay in there and keep fighting for something it does pay off.”
The West Bend Downtown Association is expecting somewhere between 500 and 1,000 people. Miniature U.S. flags will be available to the first 600.