WEST BEND — A 76-year-old West Bend woman accidentally drove her car through the front window frame of Panera Bread, located on 1608 S. Main St., Friday morning.
According to the West Bend Police Department, the woman arrived at Panera just before 7 a.m., but ended up crashing into the building due to her brakes failing.
“The driver reported pulling into a parking stall in front of the building and the brakes on the vehicle did not work,” said the department. “The front of the vehicle caused damage to the window frame of the business. The restaurant stayed open and the vehicle was towed.”
According to West Bend Panera General Manager Mary Jo Aceto, nobody was in the area of the crash when it happened.
The driver of the vehicle is OK, as well, according to the department.