WEST BEND — On Tuesday night in City Hall, the West Bend Police Department held the sixth 2022 Citizen Academy class, which focused on deadly force and put participants through a scenario in which they used it.
The class started with a video of a Connecticut police officer using deadly force before West Bend officers described the concept and the criteria that leads to officers using it.
Sergeant Andrew Nielsen led off the presentation going over what deadly force is.
Deadly force is defined as the “intentional use of a firearm or other instrument that creates a high probability of death or great bodily harm,” according to Nielsen’s presentation.
The desired effect of using deadly force is to gain control of the suspect, according to Nielsen.
Police officers’ goal is to stop the threat, not to kill. But death is a likely outcome when using firearms, according to Nielsen.
According to Sergeant Dustin Becker, police officers shoot until they assess that the threat is gone.
Becker added that often officers will fire rounds after the threat is gone. This is because it can take a few seconds from when the brain processes that the threat is gone and when the officer stops pulling the trigger, he said.
Criteria for using deadly force
The criteria for officers to use deadly force are weapon, intent, delivery system and preclusion, according to Nielsen.
First, does the suspect has a weapon?
A weapon can be a firearm, knife, pipe, baseball bat or even fists, Nielsen said.
Second, does the suspect show intent to use that weapon to cause death or bodily harm?
Nielsen said that this is different for every type of weapon. A person with a clenched fist might not intend to use it, but if they are actively punching someone who isn’t defending themselves, it can rise to a situation that requires the use of deadly force.
Third, is the suspect capable of using their weapon to cause death or bodily harm?
Nielsen said that someone 100 yards away from people with a knife clearly isn’t capable of using it. But, if that person has a gun and is 100 yards away from people, they are capable of causing bodily harm or death.
Finally, does the officer have any other option to stop the threat?
According to Nielsen, police officers aren’t required to try using everything in their utility belts before escalating to deadly force. For example, if someone has a firearm, officers aren’t required to try and pepper spray and tase the suspect before drawing their firearms. But he added that if an officer has the ability to shoot the suspect in a non-life threatening area, such as their arm, they may have a less lethal option to subdue the threat.
One, two, three, draw
Sergeant Chad Kohler then went over the steps police officers go through to draw their handguns.
First is to break the level of retention, according to Kohler.
An officer’s handgun’s holster has a strap that goes over the firearm to keep it in place. This is called retention. To break the level of retention the officer pushes down on the strap and pushes it forward so that he is capable of drawing his firearm.
Second is to draw the firearm and point it down range from the hip, according to Kohler.
Officers point their firearms down range towards the threat once they draw them. Kohler said that officers train on firing from the hip for instances where they need to fire immediately.
Third is to bring your two hands together to grip the firearm in front of you, according to Kohler.
As officers do this they keep the firearm pointed towards the threat.
Finally, you extend your arms out towards the threat, according to Kohler.
Deadly force scenarios
The Citizen Academy participants then were put through deadly force scenarios.
Two of the police officers created scenarios where one was a potential suspect and the other was either a victim of witness, and it was up to the two participants who acted as officers in the scenario to assess the situation and utilize deadly force if necessary.
If they deemed it necessary, the participants used training guns that fired a bullet similar to a paintball, but smaller, at the perpetrator to end the threat.
For the scenario I was put through, the two officers were in the middle of a fight when my “partner” and I arrived at the scene. One of the officers, Becker, then grabbed a makeshift pipe and started to swing at the other officer. After Becker landed one swing with the pipe, I drew my “firearm” and fired five shots center mass until Becker fell to the ground, and the threat was eliminated.
The 2022 Citizen Academy will meet one last time for a range day on Saturday. Participants will be able to shoot police firearms, and then will have lunch with Police Chief Timothy Dehring.