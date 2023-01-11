West Bend's downtown Riverwalk project is ahead of schedule

WEST BEND — City crews made progress on the Downtown Riverwalk Tuesday as they prepared for construction of a new walkway segment connecting north and south portions of the Riverwalk through an underpass beneath Highway 33.
Constructions crews worked Tuesday on installing sheet piling north of Washington Street in preparation for building the walkway underpass as part of Phase III of the Downtown Riverwalk project. The project is currently ahead of schedule, according to West Bend Park, Rec and Forestry Director Mike Jentsch.
“Everything’s great,” said Jentsch. “Everything is progressing as planned. Our general contractors are busy working through the winter months. The cold and snow have not slowed our progress. We’ve been very fortunate.”
The Downtown Riverwalk project was split into four phases. While Phases I and IV are complete, the other two phases are still in progress.
Phase II refers to the construction of the Riverwalk from Veterans Avenue bridge to the MOWA Bridge, with completion scheduled for June of this year. However, work may conclude sooner than expected.
“We are on schedule to finish Phase II in time for the spring,” said Jentsch.
The rest of Phase II consists of the construction of retaining walls along the river with new walkway, seating, lighting, and direct access to the river.
Meanwhile, Phase III consists of the full construction of the Riverwalk from the Museum of Wisconsin Art (MOWA) Bridge to the north end of Place of Origin Park with an estimated completion date of June 2024.
Phase III is currently four or five months ahead of schedule, according to Jentsch. This phase includes construction of retaining walls, the new underpass walkway crews were preparing for today, a fish deck, a canoe launch and a new public parking lot.
In 2019, the city completed renovation of the Downtown Riverwalk on the east side of the river along Veterans Avenue.
In February 2022, West Bend awarded Janke General Contractors Inc. with the contract to construct the west side Downtown Riverwalk project.
Completion of the entire project is estimated to be by June 2024 or sooner.