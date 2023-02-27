West Bend's Music on Main 2023 schedule released

WEST BEND — The Downtown West Bend Association has announced the lineup for its 2023 Music on Main series. Music on Main will feature a different musical act every Thursday evening from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. from June 1 to Aug. 17. Because of downtown Main Street reconstruction, Music on Main will relocate for this year to Sixth Avenue and Walnut Street in the Immanuel parking lot.
Music on Main provides a free weekly outdoor concert in West Bend’s downtown area with ample parking and picnic space. Food and beverages are also available for sale.
Preshow music and bar open at 5 p.m., and the main bands begin at 6:30 p.m. and play until 9:30 p.m.
In addition to a different band each week, each event features different food and drink vendors and a highlighted nonprofit organization that receives donations at the bar.
Residents who plan on frequenting multiple events can also purchase a “Drinks on Us” card, which offers card holders $24 worth of drinks for the price of $20.
The yearly series has been going on for 18 years and has seen over 500,000 visitors, according to the Music on Main website.
Music on Main is made possible thanks to sponsors and volunteers.
■ June 1, 6:30 p.m.: Whiskey Throttle plays country with an edge.
Sponsored by Hanson & Co. Real Estate. Highlight Organization: Washington County Humane Society. Spotlighted food vendor: Billy Sims Barbecue.
■ June 8, 6:30 p.m.: Nix is a West Bend band that covers classic rock.
Sponsored by Manitou. Highlight Organization: TBA. Spotlighted food vendor: Brazen Head Pub.
■ June 15, 6:30 p.m.: Off Brand is a high-energy, five-piece band based out of Milwaukee that plays a mix of pop, punk and rock. Sponsored by REMAX Scott Schneiberg. Highlight Organization: Seed of Hope Center.
Spotlighted food vendor: 6th Ave Barbecue Pit and Bar.
■ June 22, 6:30 p.m.: Nobody’s Hero is a live, high-energy, variety band that plays pop, rock and country songs from the ’60s through today.
Sponsored by TBA. Highlight Organization: TBA. Spotlighted food vendor: TBA.
■ June 29, 6:30 p.m.: Twang Dragons is a little bit country, a little bit rock band, which performs original songs that cross genres. Sponsored by HoriconBank. Highlight Organization: Big Brothers Big Sisters of Washington County. Spotlighted food vendor: TBA.
■ July 6, 6:30 p.m.: Bootjack Road is the Midwest’s newest rockin’ country band. Sponsored by Lynch Buick GMC of West Bend. Highlight Organization: Special Olympics Wisconsin.
Spotlighted food vendor: Boondocks BBQ, Burgers and Brews.
■ July 13, 6:30 p.m.: Jessie and the Rippers are a cassette-era rock band that play songs to spark memories and get you moving. Sponsored by TBA.
Highlight Organization: TBA. Spotlighted food vendor: TBA.
■ July 20, 6:30 p.m.: FM Rodeo is a Milwaukee-based versatile country band that uses crisp harmonies, spicy fiddle licks and ripping guitar solos.
Sponsored by Westbury Bank. Highlight Organization: TBA. Spotlighted food vendor: Billy Sims BBQ.
■ July 27, 6:30 p.m.: Bootjack Road is the Midwest’s newest rockin’ country band. Sponsored by Albiero Plumbing & HVAC. Highlight Organization: TBA. Spotlighted food vendor: The Antidote.
■ Aug. 3, 6:30 p.m.: Left on Sunset covers popular music from rock, punk, country and other song genres.
Sponsored by Kohler Credit Union.
Highlight Organization: TBA. Spotlighted food vendor: The Smokin C’s BBQ.
■ Aug. 10, 6:30 p.m.: Liquid Crush covers mainstream popular music spanning four decades. Sponsored by Coldwell Banker Realty. Highlight Organization: The Threshold. Spotlighted food vendor: 6th Ave Barbecue Pit and Bar.
■ Aug. 17, 6:30 p.m.: Love Handle plays crowd favorites from the 1970s to today. Sponsored by Delta Defense LLC. Highlight Organization: The West Bend Crime Prevention Patrol.
Spotlighted food vendor: The Out Break.
For more information on the series, volunteering, being a food vendor or a sponsor, visit https://musiconmain.weebly.com/.