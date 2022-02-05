WEST BEND — West Bend officials announced they are in need of $28,950 in funding for the Regner Beach House project, after more than $1 million was raised for the project through various fundraising efforts.

West Bend Parks & Rec Commission to approve $300K in additional funding for beach house project WEST BEND —The West Bend Parks & Recreation Commission will take up a $300,000 fund transfer Thursday, to arrange funding for the Regner Park beach house renovation.

According to a press release from the city issued Friday, the project is in the final stages of fundraising due to donations from individual donors, community foundations and more — all used to begin significantly renovating the Beach House.

Phase 1 of construction commenced last fall with a goal to complete the entire project by the summer swim season. The project is $28,950 short in fundraising efforts.

At over 85 years old, the Regner Park Beach House is not only a cherished piece of West Bend’s history, but it also serves many functions for the beach pond, splash pad and ice rink. The city envisions creating a state-of-the-art, multipurpose facility, equipped with a welcoming lobby, full kitchen and concession stand, individual and family changing rooms, new restrooms, and an outdoor pavilion and courtyard. The Beach House will also be available as a rental facility for private celebrations and gatherings.

Regner Park Beach House renovation announced WEST BEND — A well-loved community recreation spot will soon get some major upgrades.

“The Beach Bum campaign is a fun way to get involved and be part of a signature group of community supporters,” City Administrator Jay Shambeau said in a statement. “We plan to host a Beach Bum bash later this year to celebrate the project!”

So far, nearly 50 individuals and businesses support the Regner Park Beach House campaign at the “Beach Bum” level ($1,000 and more). A full listing is available at www.wi.west bend.wi.us/beachhouse. Those interested in jumping in as Beach Bums are asked to please complete the online commitment form at https://bit.ly/3omgog7.

“This project is a testament to the incredible generosity of the West Bend community,” said Shambeau. “Our team is thrilled to move forward with making the Beach House as beautiful and inviting as Regner Park. Thanks to every donor and foundation for your support!”