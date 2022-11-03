WEST BEND — Regner Park is being transformed, as Enchantment in the Park is once again being built there to create an experience of holiday lights and decorations that will open at the end of this month.
Enchantment in the Park is set up in Regner Park in West Bend each year by a variety of local community groups and teams. This year, it will open on Friday, Nov. 25, the day after Thanksgiving, and run through Christmas Eve on Dec. 24.
“Over 35 nonprofit groups (and) over 750 volunteers assist with the setup, takedown and operations. New this year is ‘Rudolph the Red-nosed Reindeer and Bumble,’” said Lori Yahr, a member of the Enchantment in the Park leadership team.
Setup for this year’s display began in October. Yahr said some of the groups that help with setup and takedown earn a portion of proceeds from Enchantment in the Park.
During this year’s Enchantment, Yahr said the restaurant Casa Guadalupe will be providing concessions, along with weekend horse and carriage rides, marshmallow roasting, entertainment and family activities. On some nights, there will also be special Santa Claus appearances.
Enchantment in the Park has drive-through routes and walking routes for viewers. According to information posted on the event’s website, the walking route is shorter and does not provide access to the entire Enchantment in the Park display.
The event suggests a $10 donation for entry of each person or group attending the display. That money is used both to sustain the event itself, helping to grow the decorations and display, and to support volunteer organizations like those who participate each year in Enchantment.
The event also accepts food donations, which are distributed to food pantries in Washington County and Menomonee Falls. They do ask that people do not donate food in glass containers.
Enchantment in the Park is presented by a collaboration of area Rotary Clubs, including West Bend, West Bend Sunrise, Hartford, Slinger-Allenton and Menomonee Falls.