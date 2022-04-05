HARTFORD — After four candidates met on the ballot in a down-to-the-wire race for two seats on the Hartford Union High School Board, incumbent Craig Westfall and newcomer Don Pridemore will serve on the board for the upcoming term.
The race was an at-large contest, with the top two vote-getters among the four winning the two HUHS School Board seats that were on the ballot. Westfall was the top vote-getter with 3,497 votes; Don Pridemore was only 43 behind Westfall with 3,454 votes. Incumbent Tina Pridemore, who is married to Don Pridemore, and newcomer Heather Barrie lost the election.
Westfall has been involved in the HUHS district as a parent and board member for nearly 20 years.
“I would like to thank everyone that supported me through this election to retain my seat on the board. I look forward to continuing the work that has been started to making HUHS a destination high school,” Westfall said.
Leading up to the election, Westfall said he would work on further developing the block schedule to improve academics and address staffing concerns, if re-elected, and said he was proud of the work and policy he has already been involved with in HUHS.
Don Pridemore, currently a Hartford Joint 1 School Board member, will now join the HUHS Board as well. During campaigning, he said he was proud of the work he had done in HJt.1, and in HUHS will seek to raise academic achievement.
“Tonight’s election was a close one, up and down with little change in the makeup of the board. The tragedy was the spoiler candidate who came in last and took conservative votes away from my wife and me. Maybe next time the parties will stay out of these non-partisan races,” Don Pridemore after the results were posted Tuesday evening.
Tina Pridemore joined the board in 2019. While running for re-election, she said she was suited to the HUHS board because she understood the value of raising academic performance in the district. She did not make a comment Tuesday after result came in.
Barrie ran for the school board a parent of three HUHS graduates. While running, she said if elected she would work to ensure Critical Race Theory and Social Emotional Learning were not in HUHS curriculum, and promote students mastering reading, writing and math. “I feel great about my campaign. I met some amazing people and am grateful for their support and encouragement. I will definitely run again,” Barrie said Tuesday.
The Hartford Union High School District contains area and residents in both Washington County and Dodge County. Washington County counted 11,636 votes, and Dodge County posted 2,142.
All election results released Tuesday evening are preliminary; results remain unofficial until canvassed.