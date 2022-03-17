HARTFORD — Four candidates, two incumbents and two challengers, will be up for two seats on the Hartford Union High School Board in the April 5 election.
The two incumbents are Craig Westfall, who has been involved in the school district as a parent and board member for nearly 20 years, and Tina Pridemore, who has been a school board member since 2019. The two challengers in the race are Don Pridemore, a former state representative and current Hartford Joint 1 School Board member, and Heather Barrie, a parent of three children who graduated from HUHS and has lived in the district for 25 years.
Westfall
According to Westfall, he should be re-elected because he is a dedicated board member with 100% attendance at meetings and events, and he is a financially and strategic thinker, who isn’t afraid to ask the tough questions.
“Having been an active and involved HUHS parent for the last seven years, with four more years to go, I am the only candidate with a current student in the school,” said Westfall. “I am in the know with the daily activities of the school.”
If re-elected, Westfall said he would first work on further developing the block schedule to improve academics and address staffing concerns.
“Staffing will continue to be an issue,” said Westfall. “We need to work to retain the good teachers and seek out new, younger effective teachers.”
Westfall added he is proud of policies he has been instrumental in getting implemented in the district. According to Westfall, he “increased school safety with a building-wide WAVE security system, made significant improvements to the interior of the school ... with no additional cost to taxpayers and modified graduation requirements to ensure students are career, college and citizenship ready.”
Tina Pridemore
According to Tina Pridemore, she is “suited for Hartford school board because I see the need and importance of Hartford High district to improve their academic achievements.”
Pridemore said she was proud of her COVID-19 policy decisions as a member of the HUHS School Board, which she has been on for the past three years.
“One of the policy decisions I made was to remove the mask mandate immediately last spring,” said Pridemore.
Don Pridemore
Don Pridemore said his experience and “proven track record of common sense, conservative and fiscally responsible positions” make him better suited for the position than other candidates.
According to Pridemore, he is dedicated and has demonstrated his hardworking leadership in every position he has held, whether it be in the State Assembly or as a youth baseball coach for 15 years.
Pridemore said that there are several policy decisions he is proud of implementing as vice president of the Hartford Joint 1 School board.
“I have fought against Common Core, [and] was the key vote against ending the mask mandate,” said Pridemore. “[I chose] the curriculum for an optional course that addressed the kids who were negatively affected by COVID and mask wearing, as it affected the student’s mental health.”
According to Pridemore, his first action, if elected, would be to sit down with the administration with the purpose of raising academic achievement in the district.
“This should have been done before any decision was made to ask the taxpayers to vote for a $12 million referendum that only supports outdoor athletic facilities,” said Pridemore.
Barrie
According to Barrie, she has spent years advocating for her children who went through the district, and is a problem solver who will be transparent.
“My passion for education and my commitment to advocating for the student body makes me better suited for this position than the other candidates,” said Barrie.
Barrie said that policies she would support, if elected, would include ensuring Critical Race Theory and Social Emotional Learning are not in the HUHS curriculum, promote learning by teaching to a student’s strengths and make sure students master the basics of reading, writing and math.
“It is very disheartening to learn there are students entering high school at a below average reading level, and students entering college having poor English and Math skills, requiring remedial classes their Freshman year,” said Barrie. “Let’s put less emphasis on creative/critical thinking, collaboration, communication and problem solving and more emphasis on the basics.”
According to Barrie, her first actions, if elected, would be to learn the issues the board is currently facing and to listen and collaborate with parents, students, teachers, administration and the community.
“It is imperative for school boards to collaborate and build strong relationships with this group so when controversies arise, school boards can reach consensus, reconcile differences, identify compromises and propose solutions,” said Barrie.
The HUHS School Board race will be on the ballot in the April 5 spring general election. According to HUHS Business Manager Brenda Arnett, residents in the Ashippun, Hartford, Herman, Hubbard, Hustisford, Lebanon, Neosho and Rubicon in Dodge County, and Addison, Erin, the city and Town of Hartford and part of Richfield in Washington County will have the HUHS School Board race on their ballot.