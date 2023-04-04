HARTFORD – Incumbents Erin Wilk and Donald Pridemore will remain on the school board in the Hartford Joint 1 (HJt1) District after both received more votes than the challenger Terrence Perfect.
Wilk received 2,546 votes, or 31.9 percent, of the 7,994 total votes casted, while Pridemore received 2,944 votes, or 36.8 percent, of the total votes. Perfect received 2,450 votes, or 30.7 percent.
Wilk has been in the district for 13 years as an adult and has served on the board for three years. While running for the seat, Wilk said her first priority on the board if reelected would be to hire a new District Administrator.
“I’m thrilled to be given the opportunity by the community to serve for another three years,” said Wilk. “And I’m thoroughly looking forward to finding a new District Administrator to move us into the future. I’ll continue to work hard and be present and be transparent in all that I do.”
Pridemore has been in the district for 32 years. Pridemore has been elected five times to the State Assembly, one to the Hartford Union High School Board and twice before to HJt1.
While campaigning, Pridemore said the most important issue he wants to address, besides hiring a new super intendent, is raising student achievement of kids in Central Middle School (CMS). He also said he would like to discuss bringing sports back to CMS to give students more school pride.
All results are unofficial until canvass by the county.
|Votes
|# of votes
|% of votes
|Don Pridemore
|2,944
|36.8%
|Erin Wilk
|2,546
|31.9%
|Terrence Perfect
|2,450
|30.7%
|Write-ins
|54
|0.7%
|Total Votes
|7,994
7 of 7 units reported (100%)
