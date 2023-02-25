WEST BEND — The Downtown West Bend Association will host its annual Wine Hop in April, bringing 40 wines to downtown for sampling at local businesses.
The Wine Hop will be held Saturday, April 1, beginning at 2 p.m. for VIP ticket holders and 3 p.m. for general admission. Tickets are available online through the DWBA website at www.downtownwestbend.com/thewinehop, at $45 for VIP tickets or $35 for general admission.
“The purpose of the Wine Hop, as far as donations go, is to support the Downtown West Bend Association because we are a nonprofit, and that helps support us throughout the year,” DWBA Executive Director Gena Biertzer said.
During the event, 20 businesses participating will be hosting two wines each; participants in the wine walk activities will be able to choose which wines they want to try from among reds, whites and rosés.
“There will be 40 different wines. They’ll be able to taste 20 of them (the wines),” Biertzer said.
One hundred VIP tickets will be sold; each VIP attendee will receive a swag bag filled with items from area businesses; 300 regular tickets will be sold, for a total of 400 possible people attending the event.
Most of the events hosted by the Downtown West Bend Association are free and all ages, like Music on Main, Fall Fest and the Winter Warm Up. Only a few of the association’s events, like the Wine Hop, have an ticket fee.
“This is a fun community event, but it is an adult event. That’s why we do these events, to help us pay for those events,” Biertzer said.
The business including in the Wine Hop are Consider the Lilies, Tech Jewelers, Urban Loft, Christy Mac’s, A Conversation Piece, Authentic Wellness, Laughing Mountain Gourmet Popcorn, Sass A Frass Candles, Xpressions Unique Boutique Boutique, CandyMan on Main, Crane & Arrow, Sweet Laurel Children’s Resale & Boutique, Ann D’s Boutique, Savoring Thyme, Jade & Ginger Vintage, West Bend Music Academy, Baird West Bend, the Downtown West Bend Association, Clock In and Homestead Realty Wendy Wendorf.