WEST BEND — The West Bend Police Department announced on Wednesday that they were involved in a police chase of a Winnebago County man, who was wanted for an alleged shooting in Winnebago County. The chase ultimately ended with the man dying from a single car crash on U.S. Highway 45.
According to the WBPD release, the department received a request from Winnebago County to check a West Bend address, as a male suspect who was wanted in connection to a shooting in Winnebago County was believed to be at the West Bend residence.
“A West Bend Police Officer located the suspect’s vehicle and attempted to make contact when the suspect fled,” said the release. “Several West Bend Police Officers pursued the vehicle for a short distance before it crashed in a single vehicle crash on US Hwy 45 just north of the Park Avenue overpass.”
According to the release, officers found the suspect deceased in his vehicle, following the crash.
“There were no other injuries associated with the crash,” said the WBPD release. “There is no continued threat to the public.”
With the WBPD’s involvement in the pursuit prior to the single car crash, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting the investigation of the incident, in compliance with Wisconsin State Statue 175.47, according to the WBPD.
According to WBPD Lt. Brian McAndrews, whenever a law enforcement agency is involved in a case where there is a death of a suspect, it must be investigated, including in this instance where the driver veered off the highway and crashed his vehicle, which led to his death.
This is done so that a independent, third-party agency can take a fresh look at the circumstances involved in the crash, there is no conflict of interests in the investigation of the crash and to see if there were any potential procedural violations by the department during the pursuit of the suspect.