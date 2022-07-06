To invest in Wisconsin's transportation system, Governor Evers signed a $2.09 million contract to resurface WIS 167 between WIS 164 and WIS 175 in Washington County. Work is expected to get underway Monday July 11th and be completed by late Summer.
WIS 167 will be closed to through traffic. Access will be maintained for local traffic. A detour will be posted.
The work under this contract shall consist of grading, removing asphaltic surface milling, excavation common, borrow, base aggregate, HMA pavement, sawing, erosion control, guardrail, permanent signing, pavement marking, traffic control and restoration.
For project information and updates: WIS 167 (Holy Hill Road) – WIS 164 to WIS 175, Washington County (511wi.gov)