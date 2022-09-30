Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin is facing unprecedented supply shortages.
With donations the lowest they have been in over a decade, blood supply across the state is critically low. Given the high demand for blood products, the organization is concerned the supply will fail to meet community needs.
“The continuing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, coupled with seasonal travel and the loss of appointments during the summer months, have magnified the challenge of ensuring hospitals have lifesaving available for the patients they serve,” Kristin Paltzer, a public relations manager for Versiti, said.
Current statistics emphasize the immense need for blood products. Every two seconds, someone will need blood, and about 29,000 units of red blood cells are used in the United States each day. According to Paltzer, 1 in 7 patients entering the hospital and 1 in 83 births will require blood.
“Blood donation is crucial for those undergoing surgery, cancer treatments, illness and injuries,” said local resident, Erin Dove. “As a mom of two children that had leukemia, I am so thankful for blood donors. Without their donations, my daughters would not be alive today.”
“There is not a substitute for blood — blood cannot be manufactured,” said Paltzer, highlighting the desperation for donations.
O-positive and O-negative are the two primary blood types in demand. The most common blood type is O-positive, while O-negative is universal and can be received safely by all patients in emergencies when the blood type is not known. While donors with these blood types are certainly needed, Versiti encourages all eligible donors to schedule an appointment.
Paltzer believes one of the most common reasons people do not give is simple: They just haven’t been asked.
“I would say that one of the main reasons people don’t donate blood is simply because they haven’t been asked. So, if you’re a donor, we encourage you to talk about it to your friends and family and ask them to donate with you.”
Those interested in donating can call 1-877-BE-A-HERO (1-877-232-4376) or visit versiti. org to schedule an appointment. The donation process, including registration and testing, takes about an hour, noted Paltzer.
Because your body constantly replaces blood and fluids, blood donation doesn’t take a major toll on the human body. Anyone 17 or older who is in good health and meets eligibility requirements, which can be found on the Versiti website, is encouraged to donate blood. Parental consent is required for 16-year-olds to donate.
Versiti is also looking to partner with businesses, schools, churches and other organizations to host blood drives.
“Hosting a blood drive is an excellent way to be recognized as a leader in your community and provide leadership and project management opportunities for employees,” said Paltzer.
She also stated that people are more likely to donate blood, especially for the first time, when they feel comfortable and are with people they know. According to Paltzer, hosting a drive is a great way to introduce blood donation in a safe and accessible way, providing a tremendous service to local hospitals and the patients in their community.
“One hour out of your day and one donation of blood has the potential to save up to three lives in your community,” Paltzer said of the importance of blood donation. “Unfortunately, we never know when tragedy could strike, but we can be prepared for patients that may need a lifesaving blood transfusion.”