Three incumbents, one newcomer running April 4 - 01

Four people are running for the Kewaskum Village Board on April 4, 2023 (clockwise, starting top left): James Hovland (i), Marnie Parse, Nathan Wendelborn (i) and Jim Wright (i).

KEWASKUM — Incumbent trustees James Hovland, Nathan Wendelborn and Jim Wright and challenger Marnie Parse are running for three spots on the Kewaskum Village Board.

Stay up-to-date on all the latest Washington County news with a subscription: Click here

For more April 4, 2023 statewide general election results, click here.